Riot details Taliyah, Udyr, and Olaf nerfs coming to League’s Patch 11.3

Riot gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter laid out all the tentative balance changes coming to League of Legends next week, detailing nerfs to some of the game’s strongest and most popular champions.

The devs are targeting Taliyah, Udyr, and Olaf, along with Rammus, Elise, and Ivern in Patch 11.3, taking some power out of the jungle position.

Taliyah, while in a reasonable state in solo queue, has been one of the most contested picks in pro play. The champion has seen an almost 100 percent pick and ban rate in North America, Europe, and South Korea, due to her strength in the jungle.

To combat Taliyah’s overwhelming presence in competitive, Riot is reducing the damage of Threaded Volley (Q) to monsters after the first hit from 100 percent to 80 percent. This change should reduce Taliyah’s jungle clear time by a significant amount, pushing her back into the mid position.

Credit to the team that does these, they work tirelessly to deliver better and better patches every 2 weeks. These are really the lifeblood of League, constant attention to keep things balanced and fresh. pic.twitter.com/wlwMqaKRwG — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 26, 2021

Udyr, particularly amongst high Elo players, has been a standout champion since the start of the year, boasting a 54 percent win rate in the Platinum division and higher, according to stats site champion.gg. The champion increases to a 59 percent win rate in Master with a six percent play rate, above and beyond any champion in the game.

Riot is nerfing the damage of Udyr’s Phoenix Stance in the next patch, reducing its damage from 50 to 300 to 50 to 275 (over a four-second period). This is a minor buff, but it should go a long way in the latter stages of the game.

Olaf, as well as items commonly picked on the champion, are in the line for nerfs in Patch 11.3. The champion has had a strong presence in pro play and solo queue, dominating the ladder.

Riot is nerfing Olaf’s base health from 597 to 575 and the attack speed of his passive ability from 0 to 100 percent to 0 to 70 percent based on missing health. The devs are also nerfing Goredrinker—Olaf’s go-to item—reducing its active heal from 12 to eight percent missing health. These combined changes could be overkill for the champion, reducing Olaf to a shadow of his former self.

Patch 11.3 is expected to go live next week on Wednesday, Feb. 3.