Riot CEO says Arcane season 2 is coming, but not in 2023

The release of the Arcane series on Netflix surpassed expectations, with the League-inspired series becoming a critical hit after its staggered release in November 2021. While the folks at Riot Games are happy with the unexpected results, it does mean that work on season two started at a late juncture, so fans will have to wait longer to see what happens next.

In a video appearance on April 7, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent confirmed that the series’ sequel season is currently in the works, but revealed that fans won’t be getting it in 2023. Laurent explained that Riot “didn’t know if season one would be a success,” so the team “waited a bit and are now paying the price.” Laurent, who said he had just watched episode three of the new season, confirmed that it wouldn’t be released in 2023.

Laurent said that if Riot had known that season one would be so successful, they would have gotten started on season two much earlier. The second season wasn’t officially announced until the end of season one, back in November 2021. Back then, Laurent said that Riot was “committed to Arcane for multiple seasons” and said viewers would not “have to wait for [six] years,” which is how long the first season reportedly took to make.

Season one, as mentioned above, was a huge success for both Riot Games and Netflix. The number one Netflix show for the month of November 2021 drew praise for its appeal to both casual fans and dedicated League fans. Season one swept all nine awards it was nominated for at the Annie Awards that year, won Outstanding Animated Program at the Emmys, and is regarded as one of the best video game adaptations of all time.

The most recent statement by Laurent suggests that a 2024 release window is the most likely for Arcane season two.