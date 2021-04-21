Riot August delivers another hysterical meme that lets Jinx’s Zap! spawn multiple Nautilus

League of Legends principal champ designer August Browning is at it again.

The Riot dev delivered another cheeky meme today, giving Jinx a “buff” that spawns three anchor-wielding menaces to destroy opposing players.

This is the buff Jinx W needs. pic.twitter.com/t1ufu2apCo — August (@RiotAugust) April 21, 2021

“This is the buff Jinx W needs,” according to Browning.

The new and improved Zap! unleashes a fleet of Nautiluses (Nautili?) when it connects, decimating the target with the swing of their anchors. If the projectile’s slow wasn’t enough, enemies could now get rooted, stunned, and knocked up for days.

While this Jinx “buff” is fake, the AD carry likely doesn’t need a real one either. She’s enjoying a 51.9-percent win rate in Platinum ranks and above right now in this patch, according to Champion.gg. After getting her base health increased from 550 to 610 in Patch 11.4 and some Switcheroo! and Flame Chompers! buffs in Patch 11.3, she’s elbowed her way into the season 11 meta.

This is definitely not the first time Nautilus has been at the center of a “buff,” with Riot devs instilling fear in the community for over a year. After fans complained of Nautilus’ Q hitbox, devs “fixed” it by making it take up the entirety of mid lane in February 2020. Since then, we’ve seen the subterranean terror spawn from a Wukong clone, Udyr’s Phoenix Stance, and from the Nunu invisibility bug.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.