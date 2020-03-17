Riot dev creates another troll meme by making Wukong transform into Nautilus when decoying

What’s scarier than one Nautilus? Two Nautilus.

League of Legends senior champ designer August Browning made an interesting change to Wukong’s rework today. The hilarious adjustment makes the Monkey King transform into Nautilus when using Warrior Trickster (W), surprising opponents with two anchors of death.

Day 1 of Working from Home.



This is the update Wukong needs. pic.twitter.com/cPT8duKdZO — August (@RiotAugust) March 17, 2020

“This is the update Wukong needs,” Browning said.

Wukong’s reworked decoy mimics attacks and the ultimate of the real Monkey King, but deals reduced damage. So when Wukong transforms into Nautilus, two Titans of the Depths appear that each swing their devastating anchors around.

This isn’t the first time Riot devs have had some fun with character design. After many fans complained of Nautilus’ broken hitbox, several champ designers gave the champion even more overpowered abilities.

I've enjoyed all the recent videos trying to fix Nautilus' Q, but I think that ability alone isn't the only thing that needs to change.



Here's my take on making sure all players can witness the true might of Nautilus. https://t.co/h1rqYMHgQ2 pic.twitter.com/DcpvfovFwt — ✨ Spooky Sirhaian ✨ (@Sirhaian) February 13, 2020

The scariest of the memes gave Nautilus’ Dredge Line (Q) a hitbox that took up the entire mid lane. This would make it virtually impossible to miss the skill shot.

Since many Rioters are working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, other hysterical memes may follow. And there’s no saying what can happen when a bunch of devs are left without any supervision.