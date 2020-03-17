League of Legends Patch 10.6: Full notes and updates

League of Legends‘ Patch 10.6 is bringing a ton of new changes to the game that should help add some spice to your solo queue experience, including the new Wukong rework.
More champions are also being added to the jungle pool, including some unorthodox picks like Morgana and Zyra, while top laners are getting another power follow-up with changes to Death’s Dance and teleport. Funneling has been targeted in today’s patch too, with some small changes to the farm system.
Here are the full notes for League Patch 10.6.
Champions
Anivia
R – Glacial Storm
- Iced duration increased from two seconds to three seconds.
Aphelios
Severum, the Scythe Pistol
- Resurgent heal decreased from eight to 25 percent of damage dealt to three to 20 percent of damage dealt.
Infernum, the Flamethrower
- Incendiary AOE damage to minions decreased from 45 percent of the AOE damage to 30 percent of the AOE damage.
Crescendum, the Chakram
- Chakram basic attack empowered damage decreased from 30 to 173 percent total attack damage to 24 to 164 percent total attack damage.
Darius
W – Crippling Strike
- Bonus physical damage decreased from 50/55/60/65/70 percent total attack damage to 40/45/50/55/60 percent total attack damage.
- Mana cost increased from 30 to 40.
E – Apprehend
- Mana cost changed from 45 to 70/60/50/40/30 mana based on level.
Draven
W – Blood Rush
- Decaying movement speed increased from 40/45/50/55/60 percent to 50/55/60/65/70 percent.
Garen
Base stats
- Magic resistance growth decreased from 1.25 to 0.75.
E – Judgment
- Critical strike ratio decreased from 50 percent to 33 percent.
Hecarim
R – Onslaught of Shadows
- Fear duration increased from 0.75-1.5 seconds (based on distance traveled) to 0.75-2 (based on distance traveled).
Kayn
Passive – The Darkin Scythe
- At 10 to 13 minutes into the game, Kayn will increase his orb gain speed by 15 percent, rising throughout the duration.
Kindred
Base stats
- AD growth increased from 2.26 to 2.5.
- Mana regeneration increased from 6.972 to seven.
W – Wolf’s Frenzy
- Health restoration increased from 32 to 100 (based on her missing health and level) to 49 to 100 (based on her missing health and level).
R – Lamb’s Respite
- Heal increased from 200/250/300 to 250/325/400.
Morgana
Base stats
- Movement speed increased from 330 to 335.
E – Black Shield
- Shield increased from 60/120/180/240/300 to 80/135/190/245/300.
Ryze
Base stats
- Mana regeneration increased from 0.8 to one.
W – Rune Prison
- Damage increased from 80/100/120/140/160 to 80/110/140/170/200.
Senna
Passive – Absolution
- AD per soul decreased from one to 0.75.
- Weakened soul cooldown adjusted from four seconds to 6/5/4 seconds based on levels 1/6/11 .
Shaco
R – Hallucinate
- Clone basic attack damage decreased from 75 percent total attack damage to 60 percent total attack damage.
Soraka
Q – Starcall
- Total rejuvenation heal increased from 40/50/60/70/80 (+0.3 ability power) to 50/60/70/80/90 (+0.3 ability power).
- Movement speed bonus increased from 10 to 20 percent to 15 to 25 percent.
Twisted Fate
W – Pick a Card
- Blue card AP ratio increased from 0.5 ability power to 0.9 ability power.
- Red card AP ratio increased from 0.5 ability power to 0.6 ability power.
Urgot
Q – Corrosive Charge
- Slow duration increased from one second to 1.25 seconds.
E – Disdain
- Stun duration increased from 0.75 seconds to one second.
Veigar
Base stats
- Attack damage increased from 50.71 to 52.
- Attack damage growth increased from 2.625 to 2.7.
- Armor increased from 22.55 to 23.
Q – Baleful Strike
- Base damage increased from 70/110/150/190/230 to 80/120/160/200/240.
Wukong
Base stats
- Magic resist lowered from 32.1 to 28.
- Health decreased from 577.8 to 540.
- Mana increased from 265 to 300.
- Mana growth increased from 38 to 45.
Passive – Stone Skin
- Armor adjusted from 4/6/8 (at levels 1/7/13) per nearby champion to five to 11 (from levels 1-18) per nearby champion.
- Wukong no longer gains 4/6/8 (levels 1/7/13) bonus magic resist per nearby champion.
- Now grants 0.5 percent maximum health regeneration per five seconds.
- Bonuses are increased by 62.5 percent for five seconds every time Wukong, or his decoy hit an enemy champion or monster, stacking up to eight times for a total bonus of 500 percent.
Q – Crushing Blow
- Bonus basic attack damage increased from 10/40/70/100/130 (+0/0.1/0.2/0.3/0.4 total attack damage) to 30/55/80/105/130 (+0.5 bonus attack damage).
- Bonus range adjusted from 125 to 75/100/125/150/175.
- Cast time now scales with Wukong’s attack speed.
- Added a timer to the ability icon to show how much time is left to use the empowered attack.
- Whenever Wukong or his decoy deal damage with basic attacks or abilities, Crushing Blow’s cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds.
- Cooldown increased from 9/8/7/6/5 seconds to 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds.
W – Warrior Trickster
- Added a 300 range dash that can’t go over walls.
- Stealth duration decreased from 1.5 seconds to one second.
- Wukong’s decoy no longer deals AOE magic damage before disappearing.
- Cooldown increased from 18/16/14/12/10 seconds to 20/19/18/17/16 seconds.
- Mana cost adjusted from 50/55/60/65/70 mana to 60 mana.
- Wukong’s decoy now mimics his attacks and ultimate but deals 50/55/60/65/70 percent damage.
- The decoy will attempt to attack enemies Wukong has recently attacked.
- Decoy’s Crushing Blow will empower its next attack.
- Decoy’s Nimbus Strike will give it bonus attack speed.
- Decoy’s Cyclone will have it start spinning and knock-up enemies that haven’t been knocked-up already from the initial ultimate cast.
E – Nimbus Strike
- Damage changed from 65/100/135/170/205 (+0.8 bonus attack damage) physical to 80/120/160/200/240 (+0.8 ability power) magic.
- Bonus attack speed increased from 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 40/45/50/55/60 percent.
- Attack speed buff duration increased from four seconds to five seconds.
- Cooldown adjusted from eight seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds.
- Mana cost decreased from 45/50/55/60/65 mana to 30/35/40/45/50 mana.
- Distance to target post dash increased from zero to 75.
R – Cyclone
- Wukong can now cast his ultimate a second time within eight seconds. The second cast can knock-up enemies a second time.
- Knockup duration decreased from one second to 0.75 seconds.
- Spin duration decreased from four seconds to two seconds.
- Damage per second adjusted from 20 to 200 (+1.1 total attack damage) to 4-8% maximum health (+1.1 total attack damage).
- Spinning movement speed decreased from five to 40 percent (based on spin duration) to 20 percent.
- Spin can be canceled after 0.5 seconds.
- Damage tick rate decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds, and each tick of damage now applies Conqueror.
- Distance to target while spinning decreased from 175 to 50.
- Wukong can now cast other abilities to cancel his ultimate, stopping its spin.
- Wukong’s bonus attack speed duration from Nimbus Strike is refreshed while spinning.
- Added a timer to the ability icon to show how much spin time is left and how much time he has left to recast the ability before it goes on cooldown.
Xerath
W – Eye of Destruction
- Center damage amplification increased from a 50 percent increase to a 66.7 percent increase.
R – Rite of the Arcane
- Damage per shot increased from 200/240/280 (+0.43 ability power) to 200/250/300 (+0.45 ability power).
Jungle champions
Brand
- Ablaze now deals 120 percent damage to monsters.
Morgana
- Tormented Shadow now does 150 percent damage to monsters.
Shen
- Twilight Assault’s maximum damage to monsters increased from 75/100/125/150/175 to 120/140/160/180/200.
Teemo
- Blinding Dart now lasts 100 percent longer vs. monsters.
- Toxic Shot poison damage now does 150 percent damage to monsters.
Yorick
- Yorick now raises graves on large monster deaths and Mist Walkers take 50 percent reduced damage from monsters.
Zyra
- Zyra’s plants now deal 150 percent damage to monsters.
Funnel mechanics
Unique – Monster Hunter
- Minion gold penalty for junglers has changed from 13 less gold from lane minions if more than half of your farm gold is from minions to 13 less gold and 50 percent less experience from lane minions, if more than half of your farm is from minions.
- This effect is removed after 14 minutes.
Top lane significance follow-up
Death’s Dance
- Build path changed from Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Vampiric Scepter + 625g to Caulfield’s Warhammer + Aegis of the Legion + Vampiric Scepter + 500g .
- Stats changed from 80 attack damage and 10 percent cooldown reduction to 50 attack damage, 30 armor, 30 magic resist, and 10 percent cooldown reduction.
- Unique passive now stores 20 percent of all post-mitigation damage received for melee champions (30% for ranged champions), and takes it as damage over time true damage.
Teleport
- Cooldown adjusted from 360 seconds to 420 to 240 seconds, based on level.
- Grants three seconds of 30 to 50 percent movement speed upon teleport completion based on character level, with increased by 10 percent at levels six and 11.
Bug fixes
- Models in the LCU will now allow you to click outside of the model in order to close it (instead of always having to click on the X-button)
- Rek’Sai no longer gains CC immunity after Void Rush’s leap on clones for 3 seconds
- When attempting to cast Miss Fortune’s Make It Rain, Syndra’s Dark Sphere, or Varus’ Hail of Arrows outside of their max range immediately after Flashing, the ability’s position will now properly update and cast at its post-Flash max range
- Using a Summoner Spell to trigger Nimbus Cloak will no longer reset any ongoing basic attack animation
- When suppressed by Sett’s Show Stopper, LeBlanc will not return to her Distortion marker, and it will last the appropriate amount of time
- Gangplank will now properly gain bonus gold or Silver Serpents from Parrrley if the energized lightning from Statikk Shiv kills a target
- Mordekaiser’s Realm of Death no longer deals an additional 10 percent of the target’s maximum health in damage when cast on a target at full health
- Omnivamp and Spellvamp effects now properly provide healing even if the targets are shielded
- Manaflow Band now consistently procs when an enemy champion is hit by an ability
- Graves now deals the proper amount of damage when attacking a target with a max range Energized basic attack
- Mastery Emote Upgrades from completing Eternals sets should now be properly granted
- Gangplank’s “Eternal Plunder” Eternal will now properly track gold earned from non-direct Parrrley damage
- Eternals milestone callouts will no longer immediately disappear if the player enters combat right as a milestone callout appears
- Enemy Eternals milestone callouts should no longer display when “Self and Allies Only” is selected in the Milestone Display settings
- Eternals Milestone Display settings should now persist between client sessions
- Eternals Milestones will now properly display after the player exits combat if the action that increments the Eternal puts the player into combat
- Eternals milestone progress made in-game should now be accurately reflected in the client