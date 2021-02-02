This week’s League of Legends patch features sweeping changes to a large selection of items, covering five categories: tank, enchanter, marksman, fighter, and sustain.
Riot is continuing to “reassess” systemic healing in Patch 11.3 by adjusting stats around omnivamp on items like Goredrinker and Sterak’s Gage to balance the stat’s strength while keeping items viable and, of course, sustainable.
The patch, which is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Feb. 3, also includes champion balance changes. Jinx, who’s left much to be desired in recent months, is receiving a makeover, while AP Shyvana is getting a boost. Meanwhile, jungle champions like Rammus and Elise that have been dominating in solo queue are getting taken down a notch.
Here are the full notes for League Patch 11.3
Champions
Anivia
Q – Flash Frost
- Detonation damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+50 percent AP) to 60/95/130/165/200 (+45 percent AP)
R – Glacial Storm
- Cooldown: 4/2.5/1 seconds to 4/3/2 seconds
Cho’Gath
E – Vorpal Spikes
- Base damage: 22/37/52/67/82 to 22/34/46/58/70
Elise
Q – Neurotoxin
- Base damage: 40/75/110/145/180 to 40/70/100/130/160
W – Skittering Frenzy
- Active attack speed: 60/80/100/120/140 percent to 60/70/80/90/100 percent
Ezreal
Q – Mystic Shot
- Damage ratio: 120 percent AD to 130 percent AD
Ivern
Health growth: 95 to 85
E – Triggerseed
- Shield: 80/115/150/185/220 to 80/110/140/170/200
Jinx
Health: 610 to 550
Q – Switcheroo!
- Bonus range: 75/100/125/150/175 >>> 100/125/150/175/200
- Fishbones bonus attack speed penalty: -25 percent to -10 percent
E – Flame Chompers!
- Cost: 70 mana to 90 mana
- Arm time : 0.7 seconds to 0.5 seconds
- When casting Flame Chompers! farther than max range, it now casts to the max range instead of causing you to walk into range and then casting
Karma
Mana regen: 11.5 to 13
Q – Inner Flame
- Cost: 65 mana to 55 mana
Mordekaiser
E – Death’s Grasp
- Cooldown: 24/21/18/15/12 seconds to 22/19/16/13/10 seconds
Olaf
Health: 597 to 575
Passive – Berserker Rage
- Bonus attack speed: Zero to 100 percent to zero to 75 percent
- [NEW] The amount of attack speed being granted is now displayed on Olaf’s passive icon
Pantheon
Q – Comet Spear
- Reduced damage against: Minions to Minions and monsters
- Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds to 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 seconds
Rammus
E – Frenzying Taunt
- Cooldown: 2/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds to 12 seconds
Rell
W – Ferromancy: Crash Down
- Damage ratio: 40 percent AP to 60 percent AP
W – Ferromancy: Mount Up
- Damage ratio: 30 percent AP to 40 percent AP
E – Attract and Repel
- Damage ratio: 30 percent AP to 40 percent AP
- Unbind cooldown: Three seconds to one second
- Cooldown bug fix: Fixed a bug where Rell’s E – Attract and Repel cooldown was scaling non-linearly
- When cast from very long ranges, Rell should now properly path toward the target until in range to cast her E
R – Magnet Storm
- Damage ratio: 70 percent AP to 110 percent AP
Riven
E – Valor
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
Seraphine
Passive – Stage Presence
- Base note damage: Five to 20 (levels one to 18) to four to 16 (levels one to 18)
W – Surround Sound
- Shield: 60 to 120 (levels one to 18) to 50 to 100 (levels one to 18)
Shyvana
Q – Twin Bite
- Empowered basic attack (first strike) damage: 100 percent AD to 100 percent AD and 25 percent AP
- Second strike damage: 20/35/50/65/80 percent AD to 20/35/50/65/80% AD + 15 percent AP
W – Burnout
- Bonus movement speed: 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent and (8 percent/100 AP) (still decays linearly)
Singed
Q – Poison Trail
- Damage ratio: 80 percent AP to 90 percent AP
Sylas
Q – Chain Lash
- Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 mana to 55 mana
W – Kingslayer
- Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+85 percent AP) to 70/105/140/175/210 (+90 percent AP)
Taliyah
Passive – Rock Surfing
- Bonus movement speed: 12 to 40 percent (levels one to 18) to 20 to 45 percent (levels one to 18)
Q – Threaded Volley
- Subsequent stone damage against monsters: 100 percent to 80 percent
Udyr
R – Phoenix Stance
- Total base active aura damage: 50/100/150/200/250/300 to 50/95/140/185/230/275
Vladimir
R – Hemoplague
- Cooldown: 150/135/120 seconds to 120 seconds
Items
Mage items
Riot is doing a “pass on” mage items to create “more balance amongst their purchase rates” and stop any item from “overshadowing” the others. The devs are also broadening Horizon Focus by lowering its activation range so that more mages can take advantage of its specialty.
Lich Bane
- Ability power: 80 to 70
Horizon Focus
- Ability power: 100 to 115
- Hypershot range: 750 to 600
Verdant Barrier
- [Update] Adaptive passive: Every 60 seconds gain three bonus magic resistance, stacking up to five times. Taking magic damage reduces the time it takes to gain magic resistance to grants 0.5 magic resistance per unit killed (up to 15)
- Combine cost: 315 gold to 115 gold
Banshee’s Veil
- Ability power: 65 to 80
- Combine cost: 400 gold to 700 gold
Seeker’s Armguard
- Combine cost: 165 gold to 265 gold
- Total cost: 900 gold to 1,000 gold
Zhonya’s Hourglass
- Total cost: 2,500 gold to 2,600 gold
Enchanter items
With Staff of Flowing Water largely overperforming compared to other second item choices, Riot is making some changes to Enchanter items to ensure that enchanters feel they have access to viable Grievous Wounds options.
Staff of Flowing Water
- Ability power: 60 to 50
Chemtech Putrifer
- Ability haste: 15 to 20
- [Update] Puffcap toxin passive: Inflicts immobilized enemy champions with 60 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds to Healing or shielding an allied champion now empowers the ally’s next damage to an enemy champion with 60 percent Grievous Wounds for three seconds.
Fighter items
Riot is upping Silvermere Dawn’s power and removing the empowered damage to minions on Ironspike Whip.
Silvermere Dawn
- Attack damage: 35 to 40
- Health: 200 to 300
Ironspike Whip
- Crescent empowered damage: Ironspike no longer deals more damage to low health minons and monsters
Marksman items
Riot is “reshaping” what Phantom Dancer gives to marksman champions and adding more “oomph” to Immortal Shieldbow since it’s only purchased by hard-bound, short-ranged users that benefit from lifesteal.
Phantom Dancer
- Build path: Dagger and Dagger and Zeal and 950 gold to Zeal and Long Sword and Long Sword and 850 gold
- Attack damage: Zero to 20
- Attack speed: 45 to 25 percent
- Stacks for bonus attack speed: Five to 40
- Bonus attack speed: 40 percent to 30 percent
Immortal Shieldbow
- Attack damage: 50 to 55
- Attack speed: 15 percent to 20 percent
Lord Dominik’s Regards
- Armor pen: 25 percent to 35 percent
Sustain items
When building sustain, players should be feeling the effects of a real trade-off, usually in the form of damage, according to Riot. The devs feel the trade-offs are more obvious with items that have the more traditional form of sustain, like lifesteal, but not quite with the newest addition to sustain stats, omnivamp. Riot is going through and making similar adjustments to items with omnivamp so that its strength isn’t “overpowering” in the early game.
Goredrinker
- Thirsting slash heal: 25 percent AD and 12 percent missing health to 25 percent AD and 8 percent missing health
Leeching Leer
- Omnivamp: 10 percent to five percent
- Health: 150 to 250
Riftmaker
- Omnivamp: 15 percent to eight percent
- Health: 150 to 300
- Mystic passive: Five percent magic pen to eight AP and two percent omnivamp
Eclipse
- Every rising moon shield: 150/75 to 180/90
- Omnivamp: 10 percent to eight percent
Ravenous Hydra
- Omnivamp: 15 percent to 10 percent
Sterak’s Gage
- Lifeline shield: 200 to 100
- Lifeline shield duration: Four seconds to four seconds
Tank items
The devs are addressing some tank item outliers and opening Frozen Heart as a cheaper mana and ability haste item for tank supports, top laners, and junglers.
Force of Nature
- Absorb bonus movement speed: Six (maximum 30) to eight (maximum 40)
Dead Man’s Plate
- Health 475 to 400
Frozen Heart
- Total cost: 2,700 gold to 2,500 gold
- Combine cost: 800 gold to 600 gold
- Armor: 80 to 70
Zaun Clash
Sign-ups and team formation for the first Clash of Season 2021 will begin during Patch 11.3 on Monday, Feb. 15. The tournament will officially start in Patch 11.4.
ASURF balance changes
- ARURF (and URF) now grants 300 ability haste instead of 80 percent CDR. Ability haste you gain from other sources will stack with the URF bonus unlike in previous runs
- The URF bonus ability haste also applies to Summoner Spells and item actives, similar to how the special CDR did before
- Bonus mana will now be converted to health at a 40 percent ratio. Bonus mana regen is converted to health regen at a 100 percent ratio
- Spellthief’s Edge, Steel Shoulderguards, Relic Shield, and Spectral Sickle will be disabled. The gold penalty for killing minions given by these items far exceeds any value you would normally get for building these items, especially when considering that a portion of gold is already shared with minion kills on URF
- The runes Lethal Tempo and Ultimate Hunter will no longer be disabled
Bug fixes and quality of life changes
- League client: Receiving a game invite will now play a sound if you have another invite pending
- When a player is flagged as AFK/Leaver at the end of any Ranked game, they will be notified that their LP will be reduced; this applies to both wins and losses. The other players in the lobby will be notified that the flagged AFK/Leaver player will receive less LP over their next several games. If a player would exceed 100 LP, but would fall back below 100 LP after the penalty is applied, they do not promote
- Fixed a bug where Shyvana’s W – Burnout would not apply the AP ratio for additional movement speed when in her dragon form
- Fixed a bug where Goredrinker and Ceaseless Hunger’s Mythic Passive would not grant additional 5 ability haste for each Legendary item in the player’s inventory
- Fixed a bug where an attack empowered by both Sheen and Essence Reaver would not grant mana back from Essence Reaver
- Items that do damage to enemies can now properly trigger the execute from The Collector
- The Collector’s execute will now properly trigger on targets with Death’s Dance
- Eclipse and Syzygy’s omnivamp will now properly work even after being upgraded by Ornn’s Passive – Living Forge
- The SFX that plays when a player acquires a Dragon Soul will no longer replay if that player kills a Red Brambleback or Blue Sentinel
- The Dragon Soul VFX no longer disappears on death and reappears after the player kills a Red Brambleback or Blue Sentinel
- Imperial Mandate’s Coordinate Fire passive now properly goes on cooldown for 6 seconds after on-champion slows and immobilizations
- Fixed a bug where if Smite was used before jungle monsters spawned, the cooldown would be longer than intended
- Gangplank has a new interface to upgrade his ultimate with Silver Serpents
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Lunar Beast Viego
- Lunar Beast Fiora
- Lunar Beast Fiora Prestige Edition
- Lunar Beast Annie
- Lunar Beast Darius
- Lunar Beast Alistar
- Lunar Beast Jarvan IV
- Lunar Beast Aphelios
- Withered Rose Syndra & Talon
- Crystal Rose Zyra & Swain
Chromas
- Lunar Beast Viego
- Lunar Beast Darius
- Lunar Beast Alistar
- Lunar Beast Jarvan IV
- Lunar Beast Fiora
- Lunar Beast Aphelios
- Lunar Beast Annie
- Withered Rose Syndra
- Withered Rose Talon
- Crystal Rose Swain
- Crystal Rose Zyra
