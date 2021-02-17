Riot is tackling the bot lane in this week’s League of Legends patch, targeting shorter range champions like Samira, who’s been slashing, dashing, and generally bashing things up in solo queue and pro play.
Samira’s win rates may be “fine,” according to Riot, but her ban rates are too “high.” The devs are hoping these upcoming changes will help her feel “less frustrating to play against.”
Alongside the changes to Samira—and other bot lane champions like Caitlyn, Jinx, Kai’Sa, and Varus—Katarina and Urgot are receiving a few adjustments to their on-hit builds, which were “hit hard” by the recent changes to Kraken Slayer.
Riot is also bringing down the jungle’s “overall power” in Patch 11.4, nerfing jungle camp rewards to make games feel “less dictated by the strength of the jungler.”
Here’s the full list of changes for League Patch 11.4, which is scheduled to hit the live servers on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Champions
Amumu
Health: 613 to 515
E – Tantrum
- Base damage: 75/95/115/135/155 to 75/100/125/150/175
Braum
R – Glacial Fissure
- Cooldown: 140/120/100 seconds to 120/100/80 seconds
Caitlyn
Damage growth: 3.3 to 3.8
Attack speed growth: 3.5 percent to four percent
Camille
W – Tactical Sweep
- Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds to 17/15.5/14/12.5/11 seconds
Fiora
Passive – Duelist’s Dance
- Mark damage: 2.5 percent (+4.5 percent per 100 AD) to 3 percent (+5.5 percent per 100 AD)
Jinx
Health: 550 to 610
Kai’Sa
Q – Icathian Rain
- Base damage per missile: 45/61.25/77.5/93.75/110 to 40/55/70/85/100
- Max single-target base damage: 101.25/137.8125/174.375/210.9375/247.5 to 90/123.75/157.5/191.25/225
- Max evolved single-target base damage: 168/75/229.6875/290.625/351.5625/412.5 to 150/206.25/262.5/318.75/375
Katarina
R – Death Lotus
- On-hit damage ratio: 25 percent to 25/30/35 percent
- Damage per knife: 15 percent bonus AD (+9.9 percent per 100 percent total AS) to 16 percent bonus AD (+12.8 percent per 100 percent total AS)
- [New] Tooltip clarification: Death Lotus’ tooltip now specifies it applies on-attack effects, in addition to on-hit effects
Urgot
W – Purge
- On-hit damage ratio: 50 percent to 75 percent
Lee Sin
Q – Sonic Wave
- Cooldown: 11/10/9/8/7 seconds to 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
Renekton
Q – Cull the Meek
- Non-champion base healing: 3/4.5/6/7.5/9 to 3/4/5/6/7
- Enhanced non-champion base healing: 9/13.5/18/22.5/27 to 9/12/15/18/21
Samira
Passive – Daredevil Impulse
- Bonus damage ratio: 7.5 percent AD to 3.5 percent to 10.5 percent AD (levels 1 to 18)
Q – Flair
- Damage ratio: 100 percent AD to 80/87.5/95/102.5/110 percent AD
W – Blade Whirl
- Duration: One second to 0.75 seconds
E – Wild Rush
- Ally targeting: Samira no longer dashes through allies
- Eye of the tower: Samira can now dash through enemy towers, but will target champions over towers
- Dash speed: 2,050 to 1,600
R – Inferno Trigger
- Cooldown: Three seconds to eight seconds
Skarner
Health: 601 to 580
Health growth: 90 to 85
Soraka
Q – Starcall
- Movement speed bonus: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25 percent to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30 percent
W – Astral Infusion
- Base heal: 90/125/160/195/230 to 100/135/170/205/240
Talon
W – Rake
- Cooldown: Nine seconds to 9/8.5/7.5/7 seconds
- Bonus damage ratio: 40 percent AD to 55 percent AD
Tryndamere
Damage: 69 to 72
Varus
W – Blighted Quiver
- Empowered Q bonus damage: Increased by zero to 50 percent (based on channel time) to increased by zero to 80 percent (based on channel time)
- Max missing health damage: 9/12/15/18/21 percent (levels 1/4/7/10/13) to 10.8/14.4/18/21.6/25.2 (levels 1/4/7/10/13)
Veigar
Q – Baleful Strike
- Cost: 40/45/50/55/60 to 30/35/40/45/50
R – Primordial Burst
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds to 120/90/60 seconds
Items
Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Attack speed: 40 percent to 45 percent
Moonstone Renewer
- Starlit grace ally heal: 70 to 100 (based on ally’s level) to 50 to 100 (based on ally’s level)
Morellonomicon
- Ability power: 70 to 80
Mortal Reminder
- Attack damage: 20 to 25
Chempunk Chainsword
- Health: 150 to 250
Cosmic Drive
- Spelldance movement speed: cosmic Drive no longer grants bonus movement speed when dealing ability damage
- [New] Put it in cosmic drive: If you have at least 160 ability power, gain 20 ability haste and 10 to 30 movement speed (based on level)
- Ability haste: 30 to 20
Everfrost
- Build path: Lost Chapter and Blasting Wand and 1,250 gold to Lost Chapter and Blasting Wand and Kindlegem and 450 gold
- Health: 200 to 250
- Glaciate damage: 100 (+30 percent AP) to 125 (+25 percent AP)
- Glaciate cast time: 0.25 seconds to 0.15 seconds
Eternal Winter (Ornn upgrade)
- Health: 300 to 350
- Glaciate damage: 100 (+30 percent AP) to 125 (+25 percent AP)
Jungle champ changes
Gromp
- Experience: 135/138.375/145.125/155.25/168.75/182.25 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) to 125/128.125/134.375/143.75/156.25/168.75 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)
- Gold: 105 to 85
Large Krug
- Experience: 37/37.925/39.775/42.55/42.55/46.25/46.25/49.95 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) to 27/27.675/29.025/31.05/31.05/33.75/33.75/36.45 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)
- Gold: 42 to 32
Small Krug
- Experience: 18/18.45/19.35/20.7/20.7/22.5/22.5/24.3 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) to 16/16/16.4/17.2/18.4/18.4/20/20/21.6 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)
- Experience: 45/46.125/48.375/51.75/56.25/60.75 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) to 35/35.875/37.625/40.25/43.75/47.25 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)
- GOLD: 45 to 35
Incoming healing update
After seeing the incoming healing tech live for some time, Riot has come to a few conclusions. Incoming healing is “very satisfying” for the player using it and their allies, but it can hurt the clarity around how much health enemies have in intense combat situations. The devs also found that when combined with shields and gray health, the stacked bars could be a “bit confusing.” Riot is making a few changes in this patch to address this and is planning to roll out the tech to more systems in the future (i.e health potions and Mundo’s ultimate).
- Incoming healing only displays for that player and their allies
- Incoming healing now has a special bar treatment to differentiate it from other health bar effects
Shop updates
- You can now drag the corner of the shop to scale the size up and down
- The Quickbuy Panel has gained some additional smarts around trinkets. It will now automatically swap the order of the trinkets depending on the one you have equipped to save you a bit of time
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
Clash Build-a-Team
- Alongside the Clash 2021 season VP track starting in 11.4, you’ll see the second iteration of Riot’s Build-a-Team feature in Clash. This version will allow players to find and request to join teams that are looking for more players to fill out their roster. This should help turn your roster of three or four players into a five-person team to crush the Clash tournament.
Bug fixes and quality of life changes
- League client: The loyalty badge is no longer missing from Collections
- League client: Fixed a memory leak that would happen with every mission’s celebration in the post-game, providing improved reliability
- Rell’s Passive – Break the Mold’s armor shred VFX have been adjusted when affecting minions or small monsters
- Fixed a bug where Jinx’s Q – Switcheroo’s rocket AS penalty was also affecting her base AS, not just her bonus AS
- Adjusted Sterak’s Gage’s AD to the appropriate amount
- Fixed a bug where Control Wards would be unavailable to purchase when a slot in the player’s inventory became empty after using consumables outside the Fountain
- Fixed a bug where Talon’s R – Shadow Assault would become visible to enemies when he kills any enemy with it while holding Duskblade of Draktharr
- Fixed a bug where Duskblade of Draktharr’s invisibility would be canceled if the champion holding it earned a takedown while invisible
- Fixed a bug where a rooted or grounded champion would still be able to use Stridebreaker
- Fixed a bug where Galeforce’s Cloudburst would launch fewer projectiles than intended when the champion is teleported to Mordekaiser’s R – Realm of Death while channeling it
