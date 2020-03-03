Riot announces dates for next League of Legends Clash tournament

League of Legends fans, grab your squad and start practicing that team synergy––Clash is coming soon.

League lead producer of gameplay Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee revealed the upcoming dates for the next Clash tournament on Twitter today, which kicks off March 14 and 15. The first day of the competition will begin at 6pm CT for tier-four teams.

“Dates for the next Clash tournament (Demacia Cup) have been scheduled: March 14-15,” Brightmoon said. “Check the ingame client for more info in the Clash tab.”

The popular mode will follow a bracket-style tournament, with players moving on to the next round after a victory. Win three in a row and your squad becomes Clash champions. Teams that fall early will be relegated to a consolation bracket, but they’re still guaranteed at least three games.

To participate in the competition, players need to have finished placements in at least one Summoner’s Rift queue (Solo/Duo or Flex). Participants also need to complete an SMS verification in their client. From there, purchase Clash tickets at 975 BE or 195 RP, with a Premium option at 975 RP.

It’s unclear how often Clash will run. But judging by its official debut last month, it’ll likely occur regularly.