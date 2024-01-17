Riot aims to demote LoL players ‘more honestly’ with Patch 14.2 changes

No more holding onto your tier for too long.

While everyone is discovering League of Legends again with the new season, the developers are already preparing Patch 14.2. This time, the ranked system is in line for changes.

On Jan. 16, Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, lead gameplay designer for League, shared the initial list of changes for Patch 14.2. These include tweaks to the ranked system. Riot Games is changing “how lenient tier boundary demotions are,” according to Phroxzon.

Riot is finally fixing ranked. Image via Riot Games

“While we think making a tier boundary is a big milestone, we also need to be demoting people more honestly to ensure the ranked system functions properly,” Phroxzon wrote, but he didn’t specify any details. He added Riot is also investigating “negative LP gains.”

League players have been complaining about the ranked system since Patch 14.1 launched on Jan. 10. But when aren’t players complaining? Phroxzon underlined the upcoming changes will mostly target higher ranks, where players are ranking higher than their actual skill of play.

The ranked system received a major update with the arrival of season 14. MMR got a revamp alongside LP gains and Emerald Tier. The MMR system is evidently not working as intended, with Riot now forced to release another change to the demotion system. It remains to be seen if Patch 14.2 will fix ranked or if the changes will be another thorn in players’ sides.