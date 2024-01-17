Here are the early LoL Patch 14.2 patch notes

League of Legends returned with a bang with season 14’s launch in early January, but after spending too long cooking on the stove, Riot Games is putting out the fires (caused primarily by AP burst champs) with League Patch 14.2’s buffs, nerfs, and adjustments.

In total, 18 champions and seven items will be tweaked after a clear divide emerged following the implementation of Patch 14.1. Despite Riot’s efforts, which included a 14.1B micropatch last week, the gap has only widened, so the devs are stepping in and putting a stop to the party.

Alongside the hefty changes to champs on the Rift, we’ve got a few skins popping up in the shop with the Primal Ambush skin selection for four characters out to escape the jungle.

Here’s everything coming in the League 14.2 update.

When will League Patch 14.2 go live?

The huge League 14.2 Patch arrives on Wednesday, Jan. 24. It’s possible not every adjustment in the earlier patch preview will make it to the live servers, but expect the bulk of the update to make it midway through the week.

Season 14’s follow-up will begin in Australia—perfect for me—at approx. 10am AEST before rolling out onto each major region’s servers as the day progresses. Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League Patch 14.2 release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 2 0 : 3 1 : 2 8

Servers will likely be down for several hours once the patch begins loading to the live servers, and perhaps for a little time after. Matchmaking will be switched off across all League queues about three hours before the update is live.

What’s in League Patch 14.2?

Sick and tired of the AP burst meta? So is Riot

Don’t try and make up for it now with some tea, Rumble. Image via Riot Games

We hope you’ve been enjoying the explosive start to season 14 because it’ll all be over soon. League devs are making sweeping changes to burst damage items and AP champs in an effort to curb the so-called “League of One Shots.”

New item Stormsurge is expected to bear the brunt of the nerfs alongside other items, including Bloodsong and Riftmaker, while lesser-picked options are getting a short boost; Horizon Focus, Steel Sigil, and Stridebreaker are expected to benefit from the update.

A bevy of champions will also be copping adjustments—13 buffs and five nerfs, to be exact—with season 14’s most infamous characters getting brought back in line after a fair share of the spotlight this fortnight.

Further tweaks to ranked with boundary demotions, negative LP gains

A look into ranked boundary demotion is ongoing. Image via Riot Games

Phroxzon also mentioned changes to ranked, particularly surrounding the lenience of tier boundary demotions. “We need to be demoting people more honestly to ensure the ranked system functions properly,” the lead gameplay designer said in his preview.

Riot’s investigation into negative LP gains continues, but Phroxzon stresses this phenomenon is limited to a small number of accounts across the major regions. It’s believed many of these were a result of the boundary demotions not being up to scratch, so the issue should be remedied going forward after 14.2

Will you survive the Primal Ambush?

Truly ferocious. Image via Riot Games

Stick your favorite champs in an actual jungle; how long do you think they’ll survive? The Primal Ambush range of skins sees four champions—Riven, Sivir, Talon, and Vi—test that theory and enter full survival mode.

Adorned in gold armor and fashioned in the pelts of their enemies—along with a few bumps and scrapes from said adversaries—each skin features bright orange and green hues with scratch marks and tribal-themed skill effects.

Here are all the skins coming in this patch, available with the launch of Patch 14.2:

Primal Ambush Riven (1,350 RP)

Primal Ambush Sivir (1,350 RP)

Primal Ambush Talon (1,350 RP)

Primal Ambush Vi (1,350 RP)

Here are the official notes for League Patch 14.2.

League Patch 14.2 patch notes

Champions

Ahri

Coming soon…

Blitzcrank

Coming soon…

Camille

Coming soon…

Darius

Coming soon…

Ezreal

Coming soon…

Fizz

Coming soon…

Garen

Coming soon…

Gragas

Coming soon…

Gwen

Coming soon…

Hwei

Coming soon…

Illaoi

Coming soon…

Jax

Coming soon…

Karma

Coming soon…

Karthus

Coming soon…

Rumble

Coming soon…

Shen

Coming soon…

Teemo

Coming soon…

Veigar

Coming soon…

Items

Bloodsong

Coming soon…

Frozen Heart

Coming soon…

Horizon Focus

Coming soon…

Riftmaker

Coming soon…

Steel Sigil

Coming soon…

Stormsurge

Coming soon…

Stridebreaker

Coming soon…

Systems

Rune Stat Shards

Coming soon…

Support Item Stacking

Coming soon…

Bug fixes

Coming soon…

Skins

Primal Ambush Riven

Primal Ambush Sivir

Primal Ambush Talon

Primal Ambush Vi

This article will be updated throughout the League patch cycle.