‘League of One Shots’: LoL’s new damage boost has players begging for a patch

League of Legends season 14 may have only been live for four days, but players are complaining that the item damage buffs were too overpowered and made the Riot MOBA the “League of One Shots”— and they certainly aren’t wrong.

One player showed the current state of League in 2024 via a clip on Reddit on Jan. 14, and it’s safe to say players are hoping the next patch isn’t far away. Even before League’s season 14 shipped out, we knew there would be significant changes on the Rift just from the item changes alone, which included new additions to the shop, mass changes, a new starting selection, and the removal of mythics. However, we didn’t expect the impact this would ultimately have—and players are over it already.

In the clip, you can see the Pantheon kill two players within a few seconds, but to be fair, Nami had low health, so her death doesn’t count too much in the way of being “one shot.” But a few moments later, Miss Fortune kills Pantheon with, quite literally, one shot. While it can be debated that there were abilities on cooldown and that this was a better gank opportunity, it still seems like all it takes to kill an enemy champion is to have the right one-shot item build.

Miss Fortune, for example, has a 53.25 percent win rate across all ranks in Patch 14.1, according to League statistic tracker U.GG. Her most popular build includes high-damage items like Youmuu’s Ghostblade, The Collector, Serylda’s Grudge, Edge of Night, and Guardian Angel, along with Berserker’s Greaves, and this combination is one-shot deadly.

Unfortunately, as there was no pre-patch for the season, all the new item changes, along with the map changes and general update, have made 2024’s return to League beyond challenging for players, and they hope that either a hotfix or a pre-patch to Patch 14.2 comes out soon.

If not, here’s hoping Patch 14.2 can roll back the lethality and high-damage stats on these items because the so-called League of One Shots is making ranked a hellish place to be. Unless you’re the one doing these high-damage lethality one-shots, in which case, enjoy it while it lasts.