Resisting base rush and Ruler’s domination key to Gen.G victory over SANDBOX in 2022 LCK Summer Split

In today’s series between Gen.G and Liiv SANDBOX, we saw why Gen.G is known to be the top dog of the LCK. Whether it be the close match in game one, or the domination in game two, fans got to witness excellent gameplay from the Gen.G side.

The first game of this League of Legends series saw both teams play aggressively. SANDBOX picked up the first blood while Gen.G took down the first turret. After taking down the first Baron, Gen.G was able to open up SANDBOX’s base with the buffed minions.

SANDBOX weathered through the onslaught and almost made a comeback when they were able to reach Gen.G’s Nexus after defeating them in the teamfight for the second Baron. After stopping this aggressive push, Chovy’s LeBlanc teleported to the empty enemy base to take down the nexus while his teammates pursued SANDBOX champions and prevent them from defending.

Game two saw Gen.G’s Peanut picking up Morgana for the jungle role for the first time in LCK history. Along with Chovy’s Ryze, this Gen.G duo terrorized SANDBOX champions by constantly invading their jungle and ambushing lanes.

On the other hand, Ruler’s Jinx became a menace on the map. He ended up with 15/2/1 KDA as Gen.G was able to secure the game after taking down the second Baron. Ruler also became the third person to get over 2,000 kills in the LCK, just after Faker and Deft. On the other hand, Chovy completed 400 games and 2,000 assists while Peanut registered 1,300 kills and over 3,000 assists in the LCK.

With this 2-0 victory, Gen.G are now tied with T1 for first place in the 2022 LCK Summer Split points table. Their next match is against Hanwha on July 24 at 6am CT. Liiv SANDBOX falls down to fourth place with a 7-4 record. Their next match is also on July 24 at 3am CT against Kwangdong Freecs.