One of Europe’s most recognizable mid laners is reportedly heading back to the LEC as a sub

One-time LEC star Abbedagge is reportedly headed back to Europe after a two-season stint in North America. The mid laner has reportedly signed on as a substitute with Excel Esports, according to independent League of Legends reporter Brieuc Seeger.

Abbedagge had been spending time with 100 Thieves in the LCS since the middle of 2021. During his time with the organization, he reached three out of three LCS finals, winning one of them. He and 100 Thieves also attended the World Championship twice but were eliminated in the group stage both times. This past Summer Split, Abbedagge ranked second among all LCS mid laners in KDA, according to League stats site Games of Legends, dropping only behind Bjergsen, who replaced him on 100 Thieves this offseason.

[Sources] Excel Esports have acquired Abbedagge 🇩🇪 as substitute player. The player will also be free to have offers from other teams. pic.twitter.com/ZHJFWyqHQ9 — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) January 4, 2023

Abbedagge last played in Europe two years ago with FC Schalke 04. That team failed to compete internationally, although Abbedagge stood out as a pivotal piece of the franchise, particularly during the team’s LEC regional qualifier run in 2019.

Seeger’s report mentions that Abbedagge will be able to field starting offers from other teams while he plays as a substitute for Excel.

With his reported arrival to Excel, Abbbedagge will serve in a backup role behind starting mid laner Vetheo. In his sophomore season with Misfits last year, Vetheo received All-Pro honors in both the Spring and Summer Splits, while taking home the league’s MVP trophy in the Spring Split.

Abbedagge joins a growing list of veterans contracted to Excel. The team already sports a lineup of highly experienced players, notably including its top-jungle duo of Odoamne and Xerxe, both of whom were added to the franchise’s new-look squad this past offseason.

The 2023 LEC Winter Split will begin on Jan. 21. This season, the league will debut its new, revamped format that features an extra split at the beginning of the year.