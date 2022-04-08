Vetheo wins 2022 LEC Spring Split MVP award

One of Europe’s fastest-rising League of Legends players has taken home his first piece of hardware.

Misfits Gaming’s 19-year-old mid laner Vetheo has won the MVP award for the 2022 LEC Spring Split. The young star was given the award after an impressive sophomore season where led his team to a 12-6 record, which was good enough to lock down third place in the league.

The official ballot consisted of votes from various professional players, coaches, Riot Games staff, and members of the LEC media. Across the 55 votes accrued, 25 were in favor of Vetheo as the No. 1 option for MVP. In second place came Fnatic’s veteran support Hylissang, while Rogue’s new jungler Malrang came in third place. Both players had great seasons but couldn’t overcome the breakout season that Vetheo had this past spring.

After a decent debut last year, Vetheo stepped up his game and helped push Misfits to new heights in 2022. He had the most kills and the fifth-highest KDA in the LEC, while also participating in a league-leading 34.3 percent of his team’s total kills throughout the split, according to League stats aggregate, Oracle’s Elixir. Vetheo was the heart of a Misfits squad that relied on his consistency every weekend and he tried his best to deliver them to the promised land.

This Misfits roster still has some work to do, as seen by their back-to-back series losses during the playoffs to Rogue and G2 Esports. But fortunately for them, Vetheo isn’t the only up-and-coming player that they can build off of. The team also has the recently crowned Rookie of the Split, Shlatan, as another cornerstone to jump into the 2022 Summer Split with.

While Misfits regroup for next season, however, LEC fans can enjoy more playoff action when two of Europe’s most iconic teams square off once more with Fnatic taking on G2 on Saturday, April 9.