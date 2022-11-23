100 Thieves bids farewell to longest-tenured LCS star on second day of League free agency

After spending five years with the same team, veteran League of Legends player and long-time 100 Thieves member Ssumday will be starting for a new team in 2023.

He, along with the Los Angeles team’s mid laner Abbedagge, AD carry FBI, and star support Huhi, have officially parted ways with the NA organization.

The 26-year-old top laner has been the focal point of 100 Thieves’ League project since they entered the league in 2018. He was considered to be one of the best in his role throughout his time with the team, and helped build a championship contender through years of different iterations and changes.

In 2021, he was finally able to capture his first-ever LCS championship and cemented his legacy as one of the best players in the league’s history. But now, a new era beginning for both the Thieves and Ssumday as they embark on new journeys with new teams.

FBI, Huhi, and Abbedagge, on the other hand, joined in 2021 after a handful of disappointing seasons. The bot lane duo joined after a breakout season with Golden Guardians the season before, while the team’s European mid laner joined the following summer.

It was the exact formula the org needed. They went on to sweep Liquid at the 2021 LCS Championship. With Abbedagge’s reliability, FBI and Huhi’s resurgence as a top combo, Closer’s explosiveness, and Ssumday’s consistency, they blasted their way to glory.

Now, the Thieves are poised to maintain their status as a top team, since reports started to swirl about the org building a new superteam with Doublelift, Bjergsen, and Closer.