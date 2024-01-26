Category:
League of Legends

One LoL champion dominated the pro meta in season 13, and fans fear it’ll happen again in 2024

Not again.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Jan 26, 2024 06:00 am
Katarina heading for combat with Tristana, Malphite and other champions.
Image via Riot Games

K’Sante was one of the most-picked champions in the League of Legends pro scene last year. He’s coming in strong in season 14, and fans fear he’ll continue to be everyone’s go-to pick in the top lane.

Recommended Videos

On Jan. 25, Redditor 13yearsand4monthss noted K’Sante had a 66.6 percent presence across all games in top leagues in season 13. This includes the LCK, LCS, LEC, LMS, LPL, and MSC, along with events like MSI and Worlds 2023. Even though pro play just started in 2024, K’Sante is already comfortably sitting at 73 percent presence in the top leagues.

Fans are now wondering if K’Sante will remain a top pick, similar to omnipresent champions like Orianna, Aphelios, Gnar, and Aatrox.

k'sante base skin league of legends
K’Sante continues to be one of the most-picked champs in season 14. Image via Riot Games

K’Sante has been consistently present in pro play since his release because he can comfortably lane against any champion. If you take a ranged champion to the top lane, he can easily out-sustain their poke. If you take an aggressive champion like Renekton, K’Sante can match that damage. And if you pick a scaling champion, K’Sante can focus on farming and still be equally relevant in the mid to late game. 

On top of this, K’Sante’s build normally consists of tank items, but he can still dish out huge amounts of damage and solo enemy players while split-pushing. It’s hard to counter and punish him at any stage of the game. Riot Games would have to completely rework K’Sante’s kit to balance him. This probably won’t happen soon because he was released at the end of 2022.

K’Sante will likely stick around in the pro meta for the foreseeable future. This was the case with Akali after her rework in 2018. She eventually stopped being meta after the devs stripped her kit of mechanics (like micro-stun and Twilight Shroud working normally under the enemy turret). Maybe Riot will have to take a similar route with K’Sante.

related content
Read Article The 5 champions with the lowest win rates in League of Legends
League of Legends champions featured in key art
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
The 5 champions with the lowest win rates in League of Legends
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Best League of Legends champions in Patch 14.2
Malphite, Katarina, Ekko, Tristana and Morgana jumping into battle.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best League of Legends champions in Patch 14.2
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Asmongold slams Riot for one big sales mistake he claims led to the layoffs
Asmongold is in his twitch room
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Asmongold slams Riot for one big sales mistake he claims led to the layoffs
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Why is Hwei disabled in LoL and when is he coming back?
The League of Legends champion Hwei in his official splash art.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Why is Hwei disabled in LoL and when is he coming back?
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Can’t wait for 14.3: Riot rushes out Brand nerfs as mage takes over LoL jungle
Glitch-pop Brand from League of Legends sits surrounded by animated fire
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Can’t wait for 14.3: Riot rushes out Brand nerfs as mage takes over LoL jungle
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre Jan 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The 5 champions with the lowest win rates in League of Legends
League of Legends champions featured in key art
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
The 5 champions with the lowest win rates in League of Legends
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Best League of Legends champions in Patch 14.2
Malphite, Katarina, Ekko, Tristana and Morgana jumping into battle.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best League of Legends champions in Patch 14.2
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Asmongold slams Riot for one big sales mistake he claims led to the layoffs
Asmongold is in his twitch room
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Asmongold slams Riot for one big sales mistake he claims led to the layoffs
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Why is Hwei disabled in LoL and when is he coming back?
The League of Legends champion Hwei in his official splash art.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Why is Hwei disabled in LoL and when is he coming back?
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Can’t wait for 14.3: Riot rushes out Brand nerfs as mage takes over LoL jungle
Glitch-pop Brand from League of Legends sits surrounded by animated fire
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Can’t wait for 14.3: Riot rushes out Brand nerfs as mage takes over LoL jungle
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre Jan 24, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.