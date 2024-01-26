One LoL champion dominated the pro meta in season 13, and fans fear it’ll happen again in 2024

K’Sante was one of the most-picked champions in the League of Legends pro scene last year. He’s coming in strong in season 14, and fans fear he’ll continue to be everyone’s go-to pick in the top lane.

On Jan. 25, Redditor 13yearsand4monthss noted K’Sante had a 66.6 percent presence across all games in top leagues in season 13. This includes the LCK, LCS, LEC, LMS, LPL, and MSC, along with events like MSI and Worlds 2023. Even though pro play just started in 2024, K’Sante is already comfortably sitting at 73 percent presence in the top leagues.

Fans are now wondering if K’Sante will remain a top pick, similar to omnipresent champions like Orianna, Aphelios, Gnar, and Aatrox.

K’Sante continues to be one of the most-picked champs in season 14. Image via Riot Games

K’Sante has been consistently present in pro play since his release because he can comfortably lane against any champion. If you take a ranged champion to the top lane, he can easily out-sustain their poke. If you take an aggressive champion like Renekton, K’Sante can match that damage. And if you pick a scaling champion, K’Sante can focus on farming and still be equally relevant in the mid to late game.

On top of this, K’Sante’s build normally consists of tank items, but he can still dish out huge amounts of damage and solo enemy players while split-pushing. It’s hard to counter and punish him at any stage of the game. Riot Games would have to completely rework K’Sante’s kit to balance him. This probably won’t happen soon because he was released at the end of 2022.

K’Sante will likely stick around in the pro meta for the foreseeable future. This was the case with Akali after her rework in 2018. She eventually stopped being meta after the devs stripped her kit of mechanics (like micro-stun and Twilight Shroud working normally under the enemy turret). Maybe Riot will have to take a similar route with K’Sante.