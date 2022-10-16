Here are all of the abilities of K’sante, League’s newest champion

Nazumah's greatest hunter is bringing a mix of tankiness and skirmish potential to the Rift.

K’sante is the latest champion to be added to the League of Legends roster. His playstyle should entice players to look for one-vs-one opportunities in lane while continuously being an unignorable force in late-game teamfights.

K’sante is mainly meant to be played in the top lane, as his abilities allow him to be a durable tank/skirmisher hybrid. K’sante can withstand a heavy amount of damage in duels and teamfights, and he can also dish out punishment through his tonfas.

As a strong frontliner, K’sante has the potential to be a strong addition to any team composition. Here is a brief first look at all of K’sante’s abilities and tooltips.

From steadfast shield to dauntless blade: become who they need. pic.twitter.com/PSDpKBjzg1 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 15, 2022

Passive: Dauntless Instinct

K’Sante’s damaging abilities mark enemies hit for a short duration. Attacking a marked enemy consumes the mark to deal damage plus max health physical damage.

All Out: Attacking a marked enemy instead deals physical damage and additional max health true damage.

Q: Ntofo Strikes

K’Sante slams his weapon, dealing physical damage in a small area around him and briefly slowing targets hit. If an enemy is hit, K’Sante gains a stack for a short duration. At two stacks, K’Sante instead fires a shockwave that pulls enemies.

All Out: This ability’s cooldown is reduced and no longer slows targets hit.

W: Path Maker

While charging, K’Sante raises his weapons defensively for a short duration, becoming unstoppable, and reducing incoming damage. Upon releasing, K’Sante rams forward, dealing a percentage of max health physical damage, knocking back and stunning enemies he passes through for a short duration based on charge time.

All Out: This ability’s cooldown is refreshed, the damage reduction is increased, it deals an additional amount of physical damage based on charge time, and the charge and dash speed are doubled.

E: Footwork

K’Sante dashes, gaining a shield for a short duration. If dashing to an ally, the distance is significantly increased, and they are also shielded. You can cast other spells during this ability.

All Out: This ability’s dash speed is increased. Dashing to a targeted location has increased range and can go over walls.

R: All Out

K’Sante shatters his tonfas, dealing physical damage and knocking back an enemy champion. Enemies that hit a wall will take greater physical damage and are knocked back over the wall and briefly stunned. K’Sante then dashes after the enemy and goes “All Out” for an extended duration.

All Out: K’sante loses a percentage of max health, bonus armor, and bonus magic resistance. K’Sante gains attack damage, omnivamp, and transforms his abilities.