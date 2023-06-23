One LoL AD carry is playable once again after minor Patch 13.12 buffs

One League of Legends champion received a minor buff in the latest Patch 13.12, but it was enough to elevate her win rate significantly.

Kai’Sa is currently the 10th-best AD carry in Platinum+ rankings with a 50.91 percent win rate, according to stats site U.GG. In the previous update, however, she was the worst pick in the role, owning a terrible 47.81 percent win rate, the lowest among all champions in the positions in the same rank.

Quite interestingly, Kai’Sa didn’t receive a major buff in Patch 13.12. This time around, the developers only boosted her attack damage growth to 2.6 from two per level. Yet, it looks like it was enough to make her a playable ADC once again.

Besides, two core Kai’Sa’s items were changed in the latest update, with Phantom Dancer slightly buffed and Bloodthirster nerfed a little. League’s developers also tweaked a bunch of other ADC items, like Galeforce and Rapid Firecannon. These changes could have arguably allowed Kai’Sa to rise in the rankings of best marksmen in the game.

These are all good news for Kai’Sa mains, who have had a tough time this year so far. Besides the truly minor changes in Patch 13.1, the champion hasn’t seen any direct tweaks besides bug fixes, and has been struggling in terms of win rate. In the last five patches, Kai’Sa couldn’t pass the 50 percent win rate threshold, according to U.GG.

Kai’Sa seemingly won’t see any changes in Patch 13.13, or at the very least they haven’t been teased at the time of publishing. Another one of her main items, though, Stattik Shiv, will see quite a huge nerf. The update is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, June 28.

