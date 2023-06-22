Popular LoL pick has become most-banned champion in game over 4 patches

Whether you’re watching professional League of Legends players duke it out on stage or diving onto Summoner’s Rift yourself, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Milio. Ever since his release in March, the powerful enchanter has taken over as one of the most-dominant picks in the game, becoming a draft priority in almost every rank from high to low Elo.

The Gentle Flame has actually increased in ban rate over the last four patches too, rising 26.5 percent to lead all League champions with a whopping 41.3 percent ban rate in Patch 13.12 in Platinum ranks and higher, according to stats aggregate U.GG. He also has a 13.3 percent pick rate, making him the second most-played support champion in the game behind Thresh.

“You can do it, Milio. Thanks, fuemigos.” Screenshot via Riot Games on YouTube

Milio’s success is driven by his role as a Swiss army knife support who can fit alongside almost any AD carry champion, whether you’re a long-ranged threat like Caitlyn or a short-range duelist like Lucian or Vayne. He also provides a whole ton of utility for any team composition, though he doesn’t necessarily have a reliable form of engage to lean on.

Even in professional play, Milio has become a priority pick with sky-high draft presence in all four major regions since he can enable these mechanically-gifted superstars to take over teamfights with superior movement speed and attack speed to help them avoid danger and chase down enemies who are trying to escape.

Related: Here are the early LoL Patch 13.13 notes

Riot Games doesn’t seem too worried about Milio’s current position as the most influential support in the game since he won’t be getting any changes for League‘s upcoming Patch 13.13. Instead, the developers will be hitting some other strong picks like Neeko, who has recently risen in priority as well after players found the ideal way to execute her recently reworked ability set.

Milio has yet to drastically drop under a 50 percent win rate over the last four patches either, but in this patch, he is hovering around a 49.6 percent win rate with less than a week until the next update arrives. If he continues to dominate drafts, Riot could consider some changes moving forward into the rest of the year.

About the author