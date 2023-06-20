4 LoL champions are taking over the professional meta in all major regions

With every major League of Legends region in full swing for the 2023 Summer Split, players and fans are all quickly reading how the current meta will shape up for the rest of the season. There are, however, four specific champions that have established their grip on the drafting phase across all four major regions, including the LCS, LEC, LPL, and LCK.

First, Vi and K’Sante have risen up as major priority picks for rosters around the world, with the former holding at least a 97 percent draft presence in the four major regions. The latter, on the other hand, varies upon the league, but still doesn’t drop below 93 percent pick-ban, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

These two play different roles on their teams—one provides an easy way to engage on an enemy carry in a teamfight or gank, while the other is a relatively tanky brawler who can duel with some of the toughest opponents in the game. Either way, they can fit into compositions that need durability and engage, which seems like a necessity in the aggressive playstyles of many top squads.

The other two champions that have dominated champion select are Milio and Neeko, with at least a 99 percent pick-ban rate across all regions and a 100 percent draft presence in the LEC and LCS. Milio’s meteoric rise shouldn’t be a surprise for many people, especially with how popular he is in solo queue among support players in almost every rank.

Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned veteran, Milio provides so much healing and shielding, on top of bonus movement speed and attack range to help bolster his marksman partner in both the early laning phase and late game teamfights. His kit is simple enough for any player to use, and is impactful in every stage of a match.

Neeko, on the other hand, has seen a large influx in priority in solo queue since her recent mid-scope update hit live servers, giving Runeterra’s favorite Curious Chameleon more ways to trick opponents while climbing the ranked ladder. Whether she’s blending into a minion wave by camouflaging herself into a caster creep or kickstarting a skirmish with a perfectly-placed Pop Blossom, Neeko can provide a ton of damage, some great crowd control, and decent pick potential for any team she saunters onto.

