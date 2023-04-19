One crafty LoL player has unlocked CDR Thresh build’s incredible potential

Some League of Legends champions have enormous potential if built differently, and Thresh’s potential when he goes for a cooldown reduction build is so good it’s almost scary.

The potential of going for such items was showcased on League’s subreddit on April 18. One player shared a short clip, presumably of their own Thresh game, where they basically permanently locked down the enemy Renekton with a crowd control chain by spamming Death Sentence (Q) and Flay (E) continuously.

If you thought that short cooldowns were Thresh’s only qualities in this build, you couldn’t be more wrong—he also knows how to pack a punch. The champion dealt considerable damage with his abilities to Renekton, which we can assume was collecting bruiser-like items, per usual.

The player revealed his building path in the comments. Their main rune was Glacial Augment, which is the only proper option for aggressive supports like this. When it came to items, they built Ionian Boots of Lucidity, Shurelya’s Battlesong, and Zeke’s Convergence, which all add ability haste. The “rest doesn’t matter,” the player added.

While this build lacks some utility you’d expect from a support champion, it’s certainly deadly in a different way. If you’re ahead and can hook enemies every two seconds or so, it’s almost impossible to counter Thresh. Especially if you’re styling and landing every hook like the author of the post.

Related: Riot finally giving LoL players what they want with upcoming emote changes

It’s important to point out that Thresh has Q’s cooldown shortened by two seconds if he lands the ability, making a full CDR build make a bit more sense. Let’s just hope we don’t see it in the solo queue too often.