Nemesis says he received “zero European offers” following his departure from Fnatic

He won't play in the LEC for the Spring Split.

Former Fnatic mid laner Nemesis has revealed the reason behind his decision to step back from competing in the upcoming Spring Split.

The 21-year-old said during a recent stream that he didn’t receive any offers from European teams for the upcoming split, which meant he had to rely on offers from other regions. But these offers likely weren’t “of high enough interest” to Nemesis, he said on Twitter.

“Obviously I can’t say which offers I had or whatever, but I can say that I had zero European offers,” he said on stream last night.

Nemesis was replaced by former Cloud9 mid laner Nisqy earlier this week, which led to his release from Fnatic’s League of Legends team.

Nemesis spent two years with Fnatic before his departure earlier this month. He helped Fnatic capture second-place finishes in the 2020 LEC Spring and Summer Splits, but lost to G2 at both hurdles. During his stint, Fnatic picked up top-eight placings at the World Championship in both 2019 and 2020.

The Slovenian mid laner may have had offers from North America to play in the LCS for the upcoming Spring Split, but this is just speculation. There are several European imports in the region, most notably former G2 rival Perkz, who recently joined C9 after his five-year tenure with the EU organization.

Nemesis is a talented mid laner from Europe, so he could see himself back in the LEC for the Summer Split next year.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.