The Riot Games developers are making several changes to Samira’s new Soul Fighter Ultimate skin after uproar from the League of Legends community over its quality and price, but it’s done little to allay fan concerns, especially for those who see the upcoming variant as a “scam.”

The changes, which were quietly uploaded to the Soul Fighter skin’s original feedback page today, include “more flare” for the skin’s recall, respawn, and auto-attack animations and more unique damage numbers.

“On behalf of the team, we wanted to thank you for all the love and excitement that we are seeing for our stylish fighter,” Riot Bagel Socks wrote.

Samira’s Ultimate skin⁠—the sixth in League’s extensive cosmetics catalog⁠—was originally unveiled on June 28 and, nearly immediately after its reveal, League players began berating everything from the quality of the skin to its 3,250 Riot Points price point, and mainly Riot’s design choices.

On the back of these new July 12 updates, that overwhelming sentiment from the fandom has barely changed. Instead, it’s gotten worse, with League players across the internet claiming the Samira skin is simply a “scam.”

Players only have one real demand: lower the price. In comparison to older Ultimate skins like Pulsefire Ezreal (from 2012) and Elementalist Lux (2016), players claim there aren’t enough new animations, upgraded effects, or unique transitions to justify what is the equivalent of a $25 USD price tag.

Riot has yet to respond to any of these new complaints.

As of today, the Samira Ultimate skin will still be shipping in League Patch 13.14 on Wednesday, July 19 alongside Soul Fighter variants for several characters including Lux, Sett, new champion Naafiri, and Pyke.

All Soul Fighter Samira Ultimate skin changes

For interested League players looking for the full list of changes the Riot devs are patching in for Samira’s Soul Fighter Ultimate skin before it lands on live servers, we’ve got them here:

All Soul Fighter Samira-based damage now triggers the [skin’s] unique damage numbers. Items and special buffs still use the base damage numbers.

Adjusted the threshold for her taunt to be zero, three, six, nine, 12, 15, and 18.

Added a bit more flare to the recall for a little more spice, as well as her respawn.

Added a bit more flare to her auto-attacks to give a more powerful feel.

Added a special burst of flames and sparks when landing the killing blow on a minion.

The skin, with these changes, will ship in Patch 13.14 next week.

