MAD Lions beat Fnatic in LEC Summer Split match of the week, lock in upper bracket playoff teams

MAD Lions took down Fnatic in a convincing 32-minute game to win the hyped-up match of the week in the 2021 LEC Summer Split today. The victory granted MAD a top-four standing and a spot in the upper bracket in the playoffs alongside G2 Esports, Rogue, and Misfits Gaming.

Fnatic’s defeat locked them in fifth place going into the playoffs, and they will face the sixth-place team, who is still up for grabs between Astralis, Vitality, and Excel Esports. The team went into this series with a three-game losing streak after falling off badly in the last couple of weeks and have lost every match since their victory against G2 in week six.

Armut picked up the player of the game in today’s League of Legends matchup with 66.4 percent of the votes. He played Jayce into Sett and dominated his laning phase. Armut picked up a couple of early game kills and was one of the main reasons why his team was winning teamfights during the midgame.

The showdown opened up with MAD picking up a couple of kills in the top and bottom lanes. Fnatic, however, didn’t falter and stabilized quite quickly, securing a couple of counter-kills in the middle and bottom lane a couple of minutes later. The game quickly spiraled out of control with both teams going for aggressive plays all over the map. The two teams combined picked up 22 kills by the 18-minute marks, and they showed no sign of stopping.

While both teams were picking up neutral objectives at the same rate and were even in gold, MAD looked like they were playing with a huge lead. They were confident in their moves and didn’t back off from an engage, following up whenever a teammate went in with all of their might.

The third dragon fight was crucial for both teams and they both went to fight over it, but MAD came out on top quite hard and set the pace for the rest of the game. They slowly took Fnatic’s base and set up a good split push around the map before going in for the final push.

MAD looked much better in the last couple of weeks and have secured their playoff spot in the upper bracket, giving them two chances of winning another LEC title. Their road will be bumpy, however, since they have three strong challengers in Misfits Gaming, Rogue, and G2 Esports.

The LEC concludes tomorrow with the last playoff spot going to either Astralis, Team Vitality, or Excel Esports.

