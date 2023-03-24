LoL’s newest skin just clocked up an incredible landmark for the game

League of Legends skins are added to the game on a regular basis, but a recent one just broke an impressive milestone.

Faerie Queen Karma skin, which is coming to the game with Patch 13.7, will be the 1,500th skin in League, the LoL Dev Team Twitter account announced on March 24.

Fun Fact: Faerie Queen Karma is skin number 1,500! pic.twitter.com/Je4vOwh1H0 — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) March 24, 2023

With the number of skins that Riot Games adds to League with every update, the number of 1,500 skins in the game had to be broken at some point. Currently, there are a few champions with more than dozens of skins, like Miss Fortune, Ezreal, or Lux.

Moreover, looking at the popularity some skins boast, it’s unlikely that Riot will slow down its skin output. The developers also created a few ways to get some of your favorite skins without spending too much money. “Your Shop,” is launched in League every now and then, where players get discounts for a few skins of their favorite champions. Besides, they can be found in loot boxes earned via playing or obtained by Amazon Prime Gaming subscription.

When it comes to having a lot of skins, Karma certainly is one of the champions in that group. Faerie Queen Karma will be her 13th skin, without counting the basic one. It’s more than natural, though, when you look at the fact that she was added more than 10 years ago, in February 2011.

Faerie Queen Karma should be added with Patch 13.7, which is scheduled to arrive on April 5.