Riot working to fix strange Biscuits glitch that keeps giving LoL players infinite mana

These bugs have been enjoying playing with mana as of late.

While bugs occasionally show up in League of Legends due to the sheer size of the game and its mechanics, sometimes they are so potent that Riot Games has to step in immediately with a solution.

A video posted by content creator Vandiril showcased an exploit in the current patch of League where if players continuously sell and undo the sale of Biscuits of Everlasting Will, which are added to the player’s inventory through the Biscuit Delivery rune, the player’s mana will increase indefinitely.

Riot has acknowledged this bug is unintentional and stated that a fix is underway, likely to be patched into live League servers very soon.

13.6 Patch Notes:



"Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Undo function in shop to lower total mana if biscuits were in the player's inventory."



Meanwhile in Patch 13.6…



ffs pic.twitter.com/pExmEs5TQh — Vandiril (@Vandiril) March 23, 2023

This may have stemmed from a bug fix included in Patch 13.6 that aimed to fix a player’s overall mana being lowered when undoing a purchase on an item with Biscuits in their inventory—this appears to be the exact opposite of that effect. There is no indication this interaction occurs with selling any other item in League.

Only a few weeks ago players discovered a similar bug affecting the newly-reworked Yuumi’s interaction with Tear of the Goddess, where simply attaching to and detaching from an ally with this item multiple times would give it free stacks. While no pure stats were provided with these stacks, it would provide champions with a large amount of mana in the early laning phase to cast more abilities.

While the fix to this mana-granting bug has not yet been implemented in League’s live servers, it is expected that the issue will not persist for much longer.