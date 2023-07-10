LoL streamer Yassuo becomes latest Twitch star to sign a deal with Kick

100 Thieves content creator Moe “Yassuo” Abdalrhman is set to begin streaming on Kick today, June 10 at 3pm CT after signing a deal with the new streaming platform.

Kick most likely secured Yassuo’s services with the same non-exclusivity deal it has offered to multiple content creators like xQc and chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in recent months. We say that because Yassuo is streaming on Twitch today prior to his debut Kick stream and has too big of a following on Twitch—over 2 million—to carry over to Kick immediately.

Yassuo has been a part of 100 Thieves’ team of content creators since August 2019 and made a name for himself as a League of Legends streamer. But he’s also diversified his content and told his Twitch viewers he’ll stream the dating app Tinder on Kick, for example.

Kick is spending big cash to convince well-known Twitch streamers to also stream there. XQc, for example, is reportedly getting paid $100 million for his deal with Kick, according to the New York Times.

It’s unclear how much Yassuo was paid, however. The 100 Thieves streamer refused to answer this question in his Twitch chat, even though multiple people asked him for more details about the deal with Kick.

While we can’t say for sure that Kick will last, the new streaming platform led by Trainwreck and seemingly backed by huge gambling website Stake is making lucrative offers to Twitch stars. Its Terms of Services (ToS) isn’t as restrictive as Twitch’s and therefore gives the creators the liberty to stream gambling content, for example.

Kick also boasts a 95-five revenue share in favor of streamers, which is more than any other competitors offer.

Yassuo streams on Twitch from Monday to Friday starting at 12pm CT. He’ll most likely stream for some hours there and do the rest on Kick, like he’s planning on doing on June 10.

