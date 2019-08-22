100 Thieves signs Yassuo as a League of Legends creator

Everyone’s favorite Yasuo master has found a new team.

Moe “Yassuo” Abdalrhman has joined 100 Thieves as its first League of Legends content creator, the organization announced today.

“Yassuo began his streaming career in 2015 and has grown to be one of the biggest League of Legends personalities in the scene today,” 100 Thieves said. “We’re beyond excited to welcome him to 100 Thieves.”

To celebrate Yassuo’s signing, 100 Thieves released a comedic announcement video featuring many notable names from 100 Thieves, including Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofsetter, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, and Bae “Bang” Jun-sik.

Yassuo has also created an ask-me-anything thread on 100 Thieves’ subreddit and is now answering questions while streaming.

Originally a Yasuo one-trick streamer, Yassuo has broadened his streaming content to include more than just League. Prior to joining 100 Thieves, Yassuo was a streamer for CLG in 2018.

Yassuo joins 100 Thieves’ fast-growing fleet of streamers. In addition to having professional esports teams in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite, 100 Thieves has signed a myriad of streamers including CouRage and Valkyrae, with Yassuo being the first League streamer.