LoL players pick most annoying champs to face, and it feels like everyone’s on the list

Some League of Legends champions are so frustrating to play against you’d believe they are universally disliked by the community. But, when players actually discussed their most-hated champs on Reddit on Sept. 7, just about everyone made it on the list.

Throughout the discussion, countless players shared their thoughts, and it turns out, almost everyone has a different champion they hate the most. Illaoi was the only one who appeared two times, but other than that, it was a true competition.

The author of the post pointed out Master Yi due to him killing you almost immediately unless he catches crowd control. Fair point. Once Master Yi gets fed and is ahead, there’s almost no way to escape his sword, let alone win the game.

With more than 160 champions, there surely is a hater of each one of them. Image via Riot Games

The top comment underlined Shaco is their most-hated champ since he can get away for free with his E, and “you’re punished to kill him most of the time.” That’s also true, since his clone explodes if you accidentally eliminate it, and for some reason it’s always the one I target, not the real Shaco.

Illaoi, Fizz, Zed, Camille, Sion, Malzahar, Tryndamere, Morgana, Pyke, Olaf, Kayn, K’Sante, Yorick, Singed—the list seems endless. Hell, one player just took the easy route and typed every champion there currently is in the game.

The conclusion is clear. Every player has a champion they hate the most, which is actually for the best for League. In the end, it proves the game is truly unique, and each champion is different from the rest. I mean, everyone has to have at least one nemesis.

When it comes to me, as a peaceful, scaling top laner, I absolutely despise Darius. This champion’s whole motive is fighting as early as possible while I’m just trying to farm in peace.

