LoL players fear Patch 13.11 changes will make assassins even worse

League of Legends Patch 13.11 is set to introduce major tweaks to Duskblade of Draktharr and Youmuu’s Ghostblade, assassins’ main mythic items. These changes, however, have made players fear assassins would get even worse in League.

The Patch 13.11 update will strengthen Duskblade of Draktharr, while also nerfing Youmuu’s Ghostblade. Yet, as some players pointed out on Reddit on May 23, these will only worsen assassins’ position in the meta, since Youmuu’s Ghostblade is their main item, while Duskblade isn’t used that often by the assassins.

The author brought some data from League stats side Leagueofitems, and they prove Youmuu’s Ghostblade is the popular choice for assassins, while the other two mythic options for the role, Duskblade of Draktharr and Eclipse, are barely used by them.

It was underlined only nine of the top 20 highest pick rate users of Duskblade of Draktharr are assassins, while the number lowers to four when it comes to Eclipse. Youmuu’s Ghostblade is a strong pick for many different champions, assassins included. As a result, the author claimed if there are nerfs for the latter on the way, with Duskblade getting some buffs, the class could be left in a weak spot after Patch 13.11 launches.

In the upcoming update, Duskblade will have a better damage amplifier and a higher health threshold for maximum damage. On the other hand, Youmuu’s Ghostblade lethality, haste, and distance per stack will take a huge hit. “There is no reason to pick Duskblade when Youmuu’s does its job better, which it will even after 13.11 nerfs,” the author added.

Some players in the comments agreed with the sentiment, claiming Duskblade “creates a weird middle ground where you’re sacrificing upfront damage for the ability to clean up teamfights even better.” Naturally, an assassin’s main goal in League is to burst down the first squishy target, not go for a prolonged teamfight.

Currently, assassins aren’t in the best spot win rate-wise. In the mid lane, Talon is the one performing the best, sitting 19th in terms of win rate in all ranks, according to U.GG.

Patch 13.11 is expected to go live next Thursday, June 1.

