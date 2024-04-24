Earthrune Skarner splash art in League of Legends
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

LoL players are finally falling in love with Skarner again after long-awaited rework

The scorpion is back on the 'fun' menu.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 06:54 am

Skarner’s rework has been out for three weeks in League of Legends, but players are only now starting to appreciate his new version.

Recommended Videos

A discussion about the rework was sparked by a Reddit user on April 23, with players claiming how much fun the new Skarner version is to play. They acknowledge how the champion is a bit too strong in the meta following League Patch 14.8 buffs, though, it doesn’t take away the fun they’re having with him.

“So I haven’t played LOL for 5 years. I used to be a Skarner main during that time. […] I decided to download LoL again. And wow, it’s a big improvement and feels so fun to play,” the original poster said. “He’s insanely overtuned right now, but I agree that he is a lot of fun,” another player wrote.

Cosmic Sting Skarner splash art in League of Legends
Initially awful, Skarner is now a perilous pick. Image via Riot Games

Skarner received his rework in League Patch 14.7, which completely overhauled his kit and visuals. The champion is now a much better-suited tank for the current meta, with engage, poke, and crowd control mechanisms in his abilities. At the same time, developer Riot managed to maintain his identity by leaving the core of his ultimate similar.

Initially, the champion was horrible, recording some of the worst win rates in the jungle in recent history. Luckily, it wasn’t ignored by Riot Games, who immediately tweaked him in a Patch 14.7 hotfix, and then in Patch 14.8. A plethora of buffs allowed Skarner to advance in ratings, becoming arguably the strongest jungler in the current meta. “Skarner is really really OP,” one player wrote.

If you’re bored with banning Skarner or seeing him dominate your lane in every game, though, you need to be a bit more patient. Riot already revealed the champion is going to be slammed with the nerf hammer in Patch 14.9, which is meant to go live on May 1.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LoL devs set out to make Sylas ‘fun again’ with ultimate fixes, but it’s going to take ages
Sylas' unique ultimate makes him one of a kind.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL devs set out to make Sylas ‘fun again’ with ultimate fixes, but it’s going to take ages
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 24, 2024
Read Article LPL reportedly undergoing massive format changes next split, introducing ‘Fearless’ mode
The LPL logo photoshopped onto a background showing a crowd at Worlds.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LPL reportedly undergoing massive format changes next split, introducing ‘Fearless’ mode
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘More RNG’: Huge LoL Arena Patch 14.9 changes to combat ‘sweaty’ lobbies
Talon, Twitch, and Taric all cheers drinks together around a tavern table in RPG-inspired outfits in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
‘More RNG’: Huge LoL Arena Patch 14.9 changes to combat ‘sweaty’ lobbies
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL devs set out to make Sylas ‘fun again’ with ultimate fixes, but it’s going to take ages
Sylas' unique ultimate makes him one of a kind.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL devs set out to make Sylas ‘fun again’ with ultimate fixes, but it’s going to take ages
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 24, 2024
Read Article LPL reportedly undergoing massive format changes next split, introducing ‘Fearless’ mode
The LPL logo photoshopped onto a background showing a crowd at Worlds.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LPL reportedly undergoing massive format changes next split, introducing ‘Fearless’ mode
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘More RNG’: Huge LoL Arena Patch 14.9 changes to combat ‘sweaty’ lobbies
Talon, Twitch, and Taric all cheers drinks together around a tavern table in RPG-inspired outfits in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
‘More RNG’: Huge LoL Arena Patch 14.9 changes to combat ‘sweaty’ lobbies
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 24, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.