LoL PBE data mine teases new Arena Augments, cameos, and items

Ever since League of Legends’ Arena mode left the live servers this past summer, summoners have been patiently waiting for its return—especially after it left its mark as one of the best modes in the game’s history.

Thankfully for Arena enjoyers, the wait is almost over. The game mode is returning with Patch 13.23 on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and in a recent PBE data mine, Riot Games seems to have made some pretty big changes and additions before its official release, including new cameos, items, and Augments.

Among the data-mined information, for example, there are possibly four new champion cameos headed to the Arena, including Thresh, Sylas, Zilean, and Draven. The first two champions are supposedly locked in as options, while the latter two were data mined and might not make it into the game.

Thresh may have a mechanic called the Midnight Express, which has him circling the map indefinitely as he periodically tosses his lantern to a nearby champion, granting them a small shield and the ability to use the lantern to travel to Thresh’s position. Sylas, on the other hand, gives players access to one other ultimate ability, similar to Ultimate Spellbook.

Zilean continuously casts Timewarp on all players throughout the duration of a match, giving them increased attack speed, movement speed, ability haste, tenacity, and health regeneration. Meanwhile, Draven’s event is much more straightforward since he throws you and your partner alongside another team, making you fight in a four-vs-four deathmatch against the two other teams in the game.

Some new Augments are looking exceptionally strong, including the new Prismatic Augments that get even more ridiculous than the next. One Prismatic Augment is called Center of the Universe and gives the player Aurelion Sol’s old passive with his orbiting stars. The Laser Eyes Augment is even funnier since it grants the player a laser that shoots out in the direction that the champion is facing, dealing continuous magic damage per second.

Although many of these new additions are still subject to change and can even be left out from the live version entirely, Arena should pick up right where it left off in terms of popularity and become one of the most-played modes in League once again later this month.