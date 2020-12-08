League of Legends’ preseason is going well after the itemization rework. But some archetypes, such as critical chance oriented ADCs, are finding themselves in a difficult spot.
The game’s next patch, though, will bring them in balance with other archetypes to ensure they’re on an equal footing with the other champs on the Rift.
Here’s the full list of changes in League Patch 10.25.
Champion adjustments
[New] Rell
Passive – Break the Mold
- Rell attacks very slowly, but temporarily steals a portion of her target’s Armor and Magic Resist to deal bonus damage based on the amount stolen. Additionally, Rell can siphon resistances from multiple different foes to grow extremely tanky.
Q – Shattering Strike
- Rell stabs forward with her lance, breaking any shields and damaging all enemies hit (damage decreases after the first target). If Rell has an ally bound with Attract and Repel (E), she and that ally recover health for each champion hit by this ability.
W – Ferromancy: Crash Down (W1)
- (Can only cast while mounted) Rell leaps into the sky and transforms her mount into heavy armor, gaining a huge shield that lasts until destroyed or remounting. Upon landing, she knocks up all enemies around her. Rell can cast Attract and Repel (E) and Magnet Storm (R) during the transformation. Rell has increased durability, low movement speed, and a movement speed cap while in armored form. After the transformation, this ability changes to Ferromancy: Mount Up.
W – Ferromancy: Mount Up (W2)
- (Can only cast while in armored form) Rell rushes forward and transforms her armor into a mount, gaining a burst of movement speed. During her next attack, she charges her target to deal bonus damage and flip them over her shoulder. Rell has increased movement speed while mounted. After the transformation, this ability changes to Ferromancy: Crash Down.
E – Attract and Repel
- Rell magnetically binds a piece of her armor to a target allied champion, granting them bonus Armor and Magic Resist while nearby. Rell can recast this spell to break the bind and stun all enemies around and between her and her bound ally.
R – Magnet Storm
- Rell erupts in magnetic fury, yanking nearby enemies toward her. She then creates a gravitational field around her, pulling nearby enemies in for a few seconds. The field doesn’t interrupt her enemies’ other actions.
Anivia
Base Stats
- Basic attack missile speed increased from 1,500 to 1,600
Q – Flash Frost
- Missile speed increased from 800 to 950
- [New] Flash Frost now Chills enemies it passes through
- Cooldown from 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
- Passthrough damage from 60/85/110/135/160 (+45 percent AP) to 50/70/90/110/130 (+25 percent AP)
- Detonation damage from 60/85/110/135/160 (+45 percent AP) to 70/105/140/175/210 (+50 percent AP)
- Cost from 80/90/100/110/120 mana to 80/85/90/95/100 mana
E – Frostbite
- Cost from 50/60/70/80/90 mana to 40 mana
- Base damage from 50/75/100/125/150 (+50 percent AP) to 60/90/120/150/180 (+60 percent AP)
R – Glacial Storm
- Cooldown 6 seconds to 4/2.5/1 seconds
- Damage from 40/60/80 to 30/45/60
Amumu
Base Stats
- Mana growth from 60 to 40
E – Tantrum
- Base damage from 75/100/125/150/175 to 75/95/115/135/155
R – Curse of the Sad Mummy
- Stun duration from two seconds to 1.5/1.75/2 seconds
Annie
E – Molten Shield
- Bonus movement speed from 30 to 60 percent (levels one to 18) to 20 to 50 percent (levels one to 18)
Ekko
Passive – Z-Drive Resonance
- Damage ratio to monsters increased from 150 to 250 percent (600 damage cap removed)
Fizz
Base Stats
- Mana growth decreased from 57 to 37
Gragas
Passive – Happy Hour
- Healing increased from six to eight percent
W – Drunken Rage
- Cooldown reduced from six to five seconds
Irelia
Base Stats
- Attack damage increased from 63 to 65
Q – Bladesurge
- Cooldown reduced from 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
Ivern
Q – Rootcaller
- Cooldown reduced from 14/13/12/11/10 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
E – Triggerseed
- Cooldown reduced from 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
- Shield AP ratio increased from 80 to 90 percent
R – Daisy!
- Base attack speed increased from 0.623 to 0.7
Jhin
Q – Dancing Grenade
- Minimum damage ratio reduced from 45/52.5/60/67.5/75 percent AD to 35/42.5/50/57.5/65 percent AD
Karthus
Q – Lay Waste
- Cost reduced from 20/26/32/38/44 mana to 20/25/30/35/40 mana
- Damage ratio increased from 30 to 35 percent
Kayle
Base Stats
- Magic resist reduced from 34 to 30
E – Starfire Spellblade
- Passive damage AP ratio reduced from 25 to 20 percent
Kayn
Base Stats
- Armor reduced from 38 to 35
Q – Reaping Slash
- Base damage reduced from 75/95/115/135/155 to 65/85/105/125/145
- Cooldown increased from 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds to 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds
Lee Sin
Base Stats
- Armor increased from 33 to 36
W – Safeguard
- Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds
E – Tempest
- Base damage increased from 80/120/160/200/240 to 100/140/180/220/260
Lulu
Q – Glitterlance
- Base damage reduced from 80/115/150/185/220 to 70/105/140/175/210
- [New] Hitting a target with both bolts now deals 25 percent bonus damage
- [Removed] Bolts no longer have passthrough falloff damage
- [New] Bolts now deal 70 percent damage to minions
Mordekaiser
Q – Obliterate
- Isolated enemy damage increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent
Morgana
W – Tormented Souls
- Damage per second reduced from 12/24/36/48/60 (based on enemy champion’s missing health) to 12/22/32/42/52 (based on enemy champion’s missing health)
Nasus
Q – Siphoning Strike
- Cooldown reduced from 8/7/6/5/4 seconds to 7.5/6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5 seconds
Nidalee
Q – Javelin Toss
- Cost reduced from 50/60/70/80/90 mana to 50/55/60/65/70 mana
- Minimum damage increased from 70/85/100/115/130 (+50 percent AP) to 70/90/110/130/150 (+50 percent AP)
- Maximum damage increased from 210/255/300/345/390 (+150% AP) to 210/270/330/390/450 (+150% AP)
E – Primal Surge
- Cost reduced from 60/75/90/105/120 mana to 50/60/70/80/90 mana
Pantheon
Base Stats
- Movement speed reduced from 355 to 345
Passive – Mortal Will
- [New] Pantheon now gains five stacks when he recalls
Q – Comet Spear
- Early release cooldown refund increased from 50 to 60 percent
- Cost reduced from 40 to 30 mana
- [Removed] Empowered Q no longer slows
W – Shield Vault
- Base damage increased from 60/80/100/120/140 to 60/100/140/180/220
E – Aegis Assault
- [Removed] E no longer blocks turret shots
- Redirection slow reduced from 50 to 25 percent
- [Rework] “Consuming Mortal Will stacks extends the duration of Aegis Assault” has been changed to “When Pantheon slams his shield, he consumes Mortal Will stacks to gain 60 percent movement speed for 1.5 seconds”
R – Grand Starfall
- [New] Pantheon gains 10/20/30 percent armor penetration
- [New] The spear that lands before Pantheon now slows and applies an unempowered spear worth of damage
Samira
Passive – Daredevil Impulse
- [Removed] Samira can no longer increase crowd control duration against non-knocked-up enemies
Q – Flair
- Life steal effectiveness reduced from 100 to 66.6 percent
R – Inferno Trigger
- Life steal effectiveness reduced from 100 to 66.6 percent
Seraphine
Base Stats
- Health growth increased from 80 to 90
Surround Sound
- Seraphine’s personal shield is now increased by 50 percent. Shield value is now 90 to 180 (based on level) (+45 percent AP)
Shyvana
Passive – Fury of the Dragonborn
- [ARAM] Shyvana begins the game with five bonus armor and magic resistance. She also gains permanent stacking armor and magic resistance whenever she or her allies kill Cannon Minions or Super Minions. Additionally, Shyvana gains one armor, one magic resistance, and Dragon Fury regeneration (0.05 per stack) whenever she is healed by a Health Relic AOE on the enemy side of the map
- [Nexus Blitz] Shyvana gains permanent stacking armor and magic resistance whenever she or her allies kill nearby epic monsters, jungle monsters, and Rift Scuttlers. Additionally, Shyvana gains permanent Dragon Fury regeneration (0.05 per stack)
Taliyah
Q – Threaded Volley
- Subsequent hits no longer have reduced damage against monsters
Twitch
Q – Ambush
- Attack speed increased from 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 40/45/50/55/60 percent
W – Venom Cask
- Slow increased from 25/30/35/40/45 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent
R – Spray and Pray
- Bonus attack damage increased from 20/30/40 to 25/40/55
Yasuo
Base Stats
- Attack speed growth increased from 2.5 to 3.5 percent
Yone
Base Stats
- Attack speed growth increased from 2.5 to 3.5 percent
Rengar
W – Battle Roar
- Healing from monsters increased from 75 percent of the damage he’s taken from monsters to 100 percent of the damage he’s taken from monsters
- [New] W now deals 65 to 130 (levels 1 to 18) bonus damage to monsters
Warwick
Passive – Eternal Hunger
- Bonus damage from 10 to 44 (levels one to 18) to 12 to 46 (levels one to 18) (+15% bonus AD) (+10% AP)
Talon
W – Rake
- Return damage increased from 45/65/85/105/125 to 45/70/95/120/145
Wukong
E – Nimbus Strike
- Nimbus Strike now deals 50 percent more damage to monsters
Item changes
The Collector
- Execute changed from: “All enemy targets except epic monsters and turrets” to “Enemy champions”
Muramana
- Shock damage changed from: “Procs on all abilities and basic attacks” to “Procs on abilities that deal physical damage and basic attacks”
Zeke’s Convergence
- Health from 300 to 250
- Armor from 30 to 25
- Convergence mark duration from four to eight seconds
- Convergence bonus damage from 25-50 to 30-70
Seeker’s Armguard
- Ability power from 30 to 20
Bandleglass Mirror
- Cost from 365 to 265 gold
Chemtech Purifier
- Cost from 450 gold to 550 gold (total cost unchanged overall)
Ardent Censer
- Build path changed from Forbidden Idol + Blasting Wand + 650 gold to Forbidden Idol + Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + 630 gold
Staff of Flowing Water
- Build path changed from Forbidden Idol + Blasting Wand + 650 gold to Forbidden Idol + Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + 630 gold
Imperial Mandate
- Total cost from 2,700 to 2,500 gold
- Damage from 60 to 100 to 36 to 60
- Ally damage from 60 to 100 to 90 to 150
Moonstone Renewer
- Total cost from 2,700 to 2,500 gold
- Heal effect changed from 60 to 90 (based on ally’s level) to 70 to 100 (based on ally’s level)
- Heal multiplier reduced from 25 percent per second (100 max) to 12.5 percent per second (50 max)
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Total cost from 2,700 to 2,500 gold
- Shield reduced from 250 to 420 to 230 to 385
Shurelya’s Battlesong
- Total cost from 2,700 to 2,500 gold
- Inspire bonus damage reduced from 40 to 60 (based on ally’s level) to 35 to 55 (based on ally’s level)
Galeforce
- Attack damage increased from 55 to 60
- Cooldown reduced from 90 to 60 seconds
Typhoon Claws
- Attack damage increased from 75 to 80
Essence Reaver
- Attack damage increased from 50 to 55
Zeal
- Cost reduced from 1,200 to 1,050 gold
Rapid Firecannon
- Cost reduced from 2,700 to 2,500 gold
Phantom Dancer
- Cost reduced from 2,700 to 2,500 gold
Mortal Reminder
- Cost increased from 2,900 to 3,000 gold
- Attack damage increased from 30 to 40
Lord Dominik’s Regards
- Attack damage increased from 30 to 35
Infinity Edge
- [Removed] Infinity Edge no longer grants critical strike damage scaling
- [New] If you have at least 60 percent critical chance, Infinity Edge grants 35 percent critical strike damage
Luden’s Tempest
- Ability Haste from 10 to 20
- Magic Penetration from 10 to six
Everfrost
- Ability Haste from 10 to 20
Duskblade of Draktharr
- On-hit slow changed from all champions to melee only
- [Update] Improved visibility when champion becomes stealthed
Eclipse
- Ranged shield changed from 100 (+30 percent bonus AD) to 75 (+20 percent bonus AD)
Bami’s Cinder
- Cost increased from 1,000 to 1,100 gold
Sunfire Aegis
- Health reduced from 450 to 350
Frostfire Gauntlet
- Field range reduced from 275 to 250
- Size increase reduced from 7.5 to six percent
Turbo Chemtank
- Slow duration reduced from two to 1.5 seconds
Ranked updates
- Initial placement has been configurated, LP gains and losses will be reduced since the ranked reset will be smaller this year to get players back at their expected rank faster.
- Diamond players will have the same decay system as Master and above, each ranked game will bank seven days of activity, up to 28. Once 28 days of activity have expired, the player will lose 50 LP per day until he falls out of Diamond.
Other VFX updates, bug fixes, and quality of life changes can be viewed in full here.
Patch 10.25 is set to be released tomorrow.
