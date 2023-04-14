LoL fans are declaring these skins ‘mandatory’ if you’re playing certain champions

Choosing a champion to main in League of Legends can be tricky as you must consider your personality, playstyle, and the different types of champions. And once you do decide on a champion, you can customize them through skins.
Like most popular modern games, League is known for having incredible skin lines and filler skins to help pad the shop and tide players over until the next main skin release.
But if you main a particular champion, it doesn’t matter whether a skin is from one of the popular lines or is a filler skin because some are perfect and are considered mandatory for specific characters. At least, that’s what League fans are claiming—some champions have such iconic skins that you “need to use them” if you main that champion.
So here’s a list of some of the mandatory skins you must use if you main these champions:
‘Mandatory’ skins to use on League champions
- Lee Sin — Muay Thai Lee Sin
- Rengar — Pretty Kitty Rengar
- Thresh — Deep Sea
- Yuumi — Yuubee
- Kassadin — Cosmic Reaver Kassadin
- Darius — God-King Darius
- Graves — Mafia Graves
- Cho’Gath — Gentlemen Cho’Gath
- Alistar — Moo Cow Alistar
- Lux — Elementalist Lux
- Fiddlesticks — Surprise Party Fiddlesticks
- Tristana — Rocket Girl Tristana
- Jhin — High Noon Jhin
These skins are so beloved that some said they don’t even mind hearing Gentlemen Cho’Gath’s old-fashioned voice line of “up you go” while being stunned. And others jokingly claimed base models do less damage than these iconic skins.
While it is for fun and really by no means absolute, League players are pretty convinced these iconic skins are ‘mandatory’ if you main certain champions in League.