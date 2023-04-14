LoL fans are declaring these skins ‘mandatory’ if you’re playing certain champions

Some skins are just too iconic to not use.

Choosing a champion to main in League of Legends can be tricky as you must consider your personality, playstyle, and the different types of champions. And once you do decide on a champion, you can customize them through skins.

Like most popular modern games, League is known for having incredible skin lines and filler skins to help pad the shop and tide players over until the next main skin release.

But if you main a particular champion, it doesn’t matter whether a skin is from one of the popular lines or is a filler skin because some are perfect and are considered mandatory for specific characters. At least, that’s what League fans are claiming—some champions have such iconic skins that you “need to use them” if you main that champion.

So here’s a list of some of the mandatory skins you must use if you main these champions:

‘Mandatory’ skins to use on League champions

Lee Sin — Muay Thai Lee Sin

Rengar — Pretty Kitty Rengar

Thresh — Deep Sea

Yuumi — Yuubee

Kassadin — Cosmic Reaver Kassadin

Darius — God-King Darius

Graves — Mafia Graves

Cho’Gath — Gentlemen Cho’Gath

Alistar — Moo Cow Alistar

Lux — Elementalist Lux

Fiddlesticks — Surprise Party Fiddlesticks

Tristana — Rocket Girl Tristana

Jhin — High Noon Jhin

These skins are so beloved that some said they don’t even mind hearing Gentlemen Cho’Gath’s old-fashioned voice line of “up you go” while being stunned. And others jokingly claimed base models do less damage than these iconic skins.

While it is for fun and really by no means absolute, League players are pretty convinced these iconic skins are ‘mandatory’ if you main certain champions in League.