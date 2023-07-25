LoL Arena players are thirsting for this potion idea that would address a key imbalance

LoL Arena players are begging for one type of potion to be added to the game to fix one major imbalance.

On July 24, one Reddit user claimed that the newest game mode in League of Legends needs an anti-heal potion. They think there are too many champions abusing healing abilities in the game, and with a proper combination of champions, some duos are just too powerful to overcome.

Naturally, there are already anti-heal items in LoL Arena, however, the author claims it’s not enough as it takes too much time to complete it, and sets you behind for the remainder of the match. In their eyes, the devs need to take this matter under the scope when constructing the next updates.

“I can see how a potion might not be the perfect solution, as some turns you might need it but not have the excess gold. Either way I think anti-heal needs to be more accessible,” the post reads.

Taric feels too strong in LoL Arena recently. Image via Riot Games

Many players in the comments somewhat agree with the sentiment. They don’t specifically turn to an eventual anti-heal potion as a perfect solution, but they also think healing champions bring too much imbalance to LoL Arena.

“Supports like Yuumi and Taric really amplify their teammates’ ability to survive in this mode,” one top comment reads. “I bought a Morello last game, it prevented 27K healing over 3 rounds against Skarner Soraka. With such an insane amount of heal, it should be upped to 60 percent I think,” another added.

There’s no denying that healing champions like Taric, Soraka, or Sona are currently some of the strongest ones in LoL Arena. They’re especially dangerous when paired with a hyper carry like Vayne, Kog’Maw, or Twitch, most of which have the kit to take you down in a few seconds from a safe distance.

