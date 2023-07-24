10 best champions in LoL Arena

League of Legends developers launched a new game mode with Patch 13.14 called Arena. The hype train has been huge thanks to how well the mode looked in PBE servers—and it more than developers. Although with League’s roster featuring 164 champions, many players are looking for the best ones to use in the new mode.

Arena is a 2v2v2v2 game mode where each match varies from the other due to changing maps, random mechanics, and Augments. With these elements switching every time you enter the battlefield, the mode has become immensely popular and enjoyable for players.

On top of that, with the mode offering various Augments and other dynamic elements, there are certain champions that work better than others. They’ve helped us climb the rank in Arena, and we believe they will also come in handy for you.

Here are the 10 best champions in Arena.

Best champions to use in LoL Arena

Taric

There is probably no better support than Taric in Arena. Image via Riot Games

Taric is currently one of the strongest picks in LoL Arena due to his versatility. By having crowd control, heal, and the ultimate to make him and his ally invincible in a few seconds, Taric has all the necessary tools to win games, especially with a strong, scaling carry by his side.

Annie

Annie and Tibbers are ready to set Arena on fire. Image via Riot Games

The ability to burst down enemies in Arena is pivotal and often allows you to take control of a teamfight before the opponents have the chance to play their cards. Annie is one of the best champions in the mode as a result since she has all the damage in the world while also being able to stun enemies with her passive, which opens opportunities for great CC chains.

Kennen

With his AoE damage, Kennen is a strong pick. Image via Riot Games

Kennen is a very mobile mage with a huge damage outburst. Arena’s maps are tiny, so entering a brawl for the Yordle is mostly easy, rewarding, and fun. With his ultimate and some connected Qs here and there, pulling Kennen out of your pocket might just be your key to getting that sweet first place.

Jax

Imagine if he had a real weapon, he’d dominate the game mode even more. Image via Riot Games

The best type of champions for Arena is fighters and bruisers since they can take in a lot of damage while also returning the favor in a quick manner. Jax fits that definition perfectly. With his kit and gap closer in the form of Q, it’s easy to cut the distance between you and the enemy to take them down. Additionally, he scales really well and just becomes stronger with each minute spent in the game mode.

Vayne

Scaling ADCs are OP in Arena, especially Vayne. Image via Riot Games

Scaling AD carries are also powerful when combined with a support or bruiser that can take the bullet for them. When it comes to ADCs, there’s likely no better option than Vayne. Her damage output just raises enormously with each level and item, and once you reach full build and collect some nice Augments, like Outlaw’s Gift, there will be no one to stop you.

Kog’Maw

If you know how to play Kog’Maw, don’t hesitate to pick him in Arena. Image via Riot Games

Arena is a perfect place to reward players who have mastered some champions and their mechanics. If you’re a Kog’Maw main, there’s no reason for you not to pick him when climbing the ranked ladder. Similarly to Vayne, the champion scales really well. Kog’Maw also has a high range due to his kit, and with immense attack speed, it’s easy to turn him into a deadly machine.

Singed

Tanky and annoying. Singed is superb for this game mode. Image via Riot Games

How about a drink, some flips, and making the entire battlefield a nightmare for your enemies? Singed is perfect for these reasons. With his abilities, it’s easy to play both offensively and defensively. He’s also quite tanky and tough to take down, especially with Augments like Perseverance.

Fiora

Although not easy to learn, Fiora can dominate the newest game mode in League. Image via Riot Games

Like Jax, Fiora can easily cut the distance between her and the enemy and quickly take them down. With her passive reliance on low-cooldown abilities, it’s easy to skirmish, while her ultimate opens the door for a quick takedown, which heals her once successful. She’s by no means a perfect pick for new players, but for those who know a thing or two about her mechanics, it’s a really powerful option.

Kindred

If used well, Kindred can be true game-changers in Arena. Image via Riot Games

Like in all other modes, Kindred’s ultimate can be a game-changer in Arena. But, make no mistake, it’s not the only reason they’re on that list. Kindred’s abilities work brilliantly with Augments like Outlaw’s Grip or Soul Siphon, which enhance their defensive stats after using a leap and increase critical strike chance and lifesteal when they land some critical hits.

Viktor

If you get the right Augments, Viktor can become unstoppable. Image via Riot Games

Last but not least, we have Viktor, who can deal incredible damage left and right. With the help of Ok Boomerang and Restless Restoration, Viktor can easily become a pain in the neck while also being a truly tough target to take down.

