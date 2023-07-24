How to remake in LoL Arena

League of Legends’ Arena game mode has a lot to offer, but also new and some features are still not available yet.

This is particularly the case for quality-of-life features, such as surrender and remake votes. Even though the average duration of an Arena game is shorter than Summoner’s Rift, these features prevent players from wasting their precious time.

Players might be wondering if it’s possible to surrender or to remake after typing the usual command in the chat (/ff or /remake). Here’s what we know about remaking in League‘s Arena game mode.

Can you remake in League of Legends Arena?

It’s currently not possible to remake in League of Legends Arena. When a player is inactive or disconnected before the three-minute mark in Arena, all you can do is hope they return at some point in the game—you won’t be able to get the game to end via voting.

You will have to carry on until the end since it’s also not possible to surrender in Arena. Fortunately, you won’t have to suffer for too long because the average duration of a game of Arena is around 12 minutes.

You can still have fun and get the win even with one player missing from your team. Arena is a new mode and there are still a lot of players who have yet to grasp its mechanics and won’t have the tools to win a fight, even when they have greater numbers.

Although the remake feature has yet to be added to Arena, it might be introduced in the future. The game mode has released on July 20, and the developers are working on improving the game based on players’ feedback.

