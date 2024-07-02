Today’s LoLdle quote is definitely longer than some of the voice lines we saw last month. But if League of Legends fans focus on one specific word here, it might not be super challenging to solve this one.

Who says “Turbo on— ! Uh… woah— ! Just needs a little kick start there” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for July 2 is “Turbo on— ! Uh… woah— ! Just needs a little kick start there.” The League champion who says this voice line is Rumble.

“Turbo-Shock Rockets!” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Admittedly, the way I was able to quickly solve this LoLdle quote might not work for everyone. For me, though, the word that stuck out was “turbo.” In particular, I immediately thought of Super Galaxy Rumble shouting out “Turbo-Shock Rockets” when firing off Electro Harpoon (E). So, I simply connected the dots there, guessed Rumble, and was pleased to see the “one shot” message pop up on my screen.

I definitely haven’t played a ton of Rumble before. In fact, I can remember playing him exactly once in League’s One for All limited-time mode with my friends… and it did not go very well for me. But for whatever reason, that “Turbo-Shock Rockets” voice line was the first thing I thought of after reading today’s quote, so I rolled with it. Thus, I’m not sure how difficult this LoLdle quote will be for other League players, especially those who play Rumble.

If Rumble wasn’t the correct answer, I’m honestly not sure which champ I would’ve guessed next. I’ll just take this little victory for today and look forward to another potentially tricky quote in roughly 24 hours.

