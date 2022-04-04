Liquid go the distance with blistering EG, advance to second round of LCS Spring Split playoffs

The last time Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid played each other in a best-of-five series on the LCS stage, it was Liquid who convincingly captured victory by a score of three games to none in this year’s Lock In finals. Today, Liquid achieved a similar result, but it took far more work on their end; a leveled-up EG squad took them to a fifth game before Liquid was finally able to claim victory and advance to the second round of the Spring Split playoffs.

TL and EG traded games back and forth throughout the course of today’s semifinals, with Liquid winning games one, three, and five, and EG winning games two and four. Today’s match saw the team on the red side of Summoner’s Rift win all five games.

After the fourth game of the match, it looked like EG had built up enough momentum to propel themselves to an upset win on the heels of AD carry Danny’s 16-kill performance (the most by an LCS player in 2022). Liquid continued the day’s see-saw trend, however, winning the fifth in just over 31 minutes.

For Liquid, it was jungler Santorin who emerged as the standout star. He finished the day with a complete scoreline of 18/11/43, participating in 83 percent of TL’s total kills, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

Notably, Santorin won two of the three games he played on Viego today—his most-played champion of the Spring Split, according to League stats site Games of Legends. Santorin posted a KDA of 7.0 on the Ruined King today as his team battled to the 3-2 win.

As a result of today’s nailbiter match, Liquid will go on to face defending LCS champions 100 Thieves in the winners’ final of the LCS Spring Split playoffs on April 16. 100 Thieves defeated Cloud9 by a score of three games to zero during yesterday’s opening postseason match.

EG is now slated to play a losers’ bracket match against FlyQuest on April 10.