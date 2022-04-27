Lee Sin player dies in one-vs-one against Yorick’s ultimate

When playing League of Legends, players will often find themselves engaging in bizarre one-vs-one duels. And while most of them happen between two champions, not all of them are as simple as that.

A Lee Sin player showcased a clip on the League subreddit where he was completely outplayed by Yorick’s Maiden of the Mist, who is summoned by his Eulogy of the Isles (ultimate)—and it’s hilarious, to say the least.

At the start of the clip, the Blind Monk made the decision to approach the minion wave stacking nearby the destroyed tier-two turret in the top lane. Alongside the minions, Maiden of the Mist and a couple of Yorick’s Walkers were also pushing the upper side of Summoner’s Rift.

Lee Sin, who was level 14, thought he could easily take down the ghoul summoned by the Shepherd of Souls. But he was wrong. After targeting it with Sonic Wave, followed by Resonating Strike and Tempest, the Blind Monk began auto-attacking his target. The Maiden of the Mist, however, wasn’t going down without a fight, and with the help of some minions, swiftly took care of Lee Sin.

It’s hard to say, but this clip probably comes from the lower ranking in League, where Yorick has a high win ratio (56.15 percent in Iron, according to u.gg). It could serve as a nice reminder to always evaluate your lane before you join a fight, especially when you’re up against Yorick and his ghouls.