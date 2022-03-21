LEC’s 2022 Spring Split All-Pro team revealed, Fnatic’s Hylissang a near-unanimous selection

The LEC has introduced the lineup for the league’s All-Pro teams following the 2022 Spring Split.

Five players were voted onto the LEC’s first All-Pro team by a panel of commentators, coaches, journalists, and other league-affiliated personnel, while two other teams were formed by the second and third-place finishers. The league’s first All-Pro team is headlined by Rogue’s top-side pairing of Odoamne and Malrang, Misfits’ mid laner Vetheo, and Fnatic’s bottom lane duo of Upset and Hylissang.

Among the five players on the first All-Pro team, Fnatic support Hylissang received the most first-place votes for his selection, with 51 of the 53 participating voters on the league’s panel picking him as the best support in Europe. Fnatic’s jungler Razork was the only player from the team to not be featured on one of the LEC’s All-Pro teams this split.

All five members of Rogue were selected to either the first, second, or third All-Pro team, with Odoamne and Malrang, in particular, highlighting the league’s first All-Pro squad. Additionally, three of five G2 Esports members were voted to All-Pro teams. Top laner Broken Blade and jungler Jankos were selected to the second All-Pro team and support Targamas was selected to the third team.

This split marked the first time since 2016 that no member of G2 was selected to the first All-Pro team, according to Riot. Furthermore, this split was the first of G2 mid laner Caps’ career in which he wasn’t voted onto any of the three All-Pro squads.

The only player from a non-playoff-qualifying team to find a place on an All-Pro team was MAD Lions’ jungler Elyoya, who was voted onto the league’s third All-Pro team.

Several more awards are scheduled to be revealed over the next few weeks, including the LEC’s Spring Split MVP, rookie of the split, and coaching staff of the split. The 2022 LEC Spring Split playoffs are scheduled to begin on March 25 when the top-seeded Rogue take on Misfits.