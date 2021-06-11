League’s new Ultimate Spellbook mode replaces a summoner spell slot with another champ’s ultimate, testing on PBE starting today

There's no clear timeline for when it will hit the live servers, however.

What would happen if Fiddlesticks also had Morgana’s ultimate? League of Legends fans will soon find out.

Modes product lead Hannah “HBBONG” Lee detailed the new Ultimate Spellbook mode in a Reddit post, explaining that it’ll hit the PBE for “extended testing” starting today. The blind pick mode replaces one of your summoner spell slots with an ultimate from another champion, giving players a chance to use never-before-seen combos.

You've all been asking for a new Event game mode in League and have we got a new game mode for you?!



Yes. The answer is yes.



(And it's really good!)https://t.co/ja97NtT7Od — Daniel Leaver (Riot Rovient) (@Rovient) June 11, 2021

Players can choose any champ they want without having to worry about bans. Once loaded into the game, you’ll have 30 seconds to pick from one of three random ultimates that will take up your second summoner spell slot. While you won’t be able to choose your own ultimate, there will be a pool of 39 champs that can lend you theirs, like Ahri, Karthus, Lee Sin, or Mordekaiser. After selecting your “Ult-ernate Summoner Spell,” you can’t change it for the rest of the match.

The ultimate you select can be used after a 135-second cooldown, even if you’re not level six. And the ability will level up alongside your champion’s ultimate, while also benefiting from summoner spell haste. Ultimates that scale with AD will now also scale with AP, and vice versa. And those that scale with health will also scale with AD and AP, which should make any ultimate worth choosing no matter what champ you’re playing.

It’s pace will be similar to One for All, starting every player at level three and with more starting gold, along with increasing passive XP and gold and sharing minion gold with fellow laners. Elemental dragons are out for this mode, with Mordekaiser’s old drake taking over instead.

It’s unclear when the mode will hit the live servers, with HBBONG explaining that it “won’t be releasing right away.” But it’ll likely be a part of a future event, especially since the “map looks different.”

