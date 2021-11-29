League player showcases their massive collection of unopened loot from 2021

All of the loot was later opened on stream.

Over the course of 2021, there have been a ton of loot drops for players in League of Legends.

While most people would open these gifts from Riot immediately, one League player shared their complete list of unopened loot from the year.

In the post, bsshark showcased their loot page with ton of drops to open. According to their post, each year bsshark collects each loot drop to open all at once at the end of the year.

A Riot team member even chimed in on the post, congratulating the player for working up an impressive collection but joking that it is making their job a lot harder. When pressed by other commenters on why, the Riot team member explained that it “makes it impossible to retire certain Loot items from our catalog for cleaner file management since people will always have them”.

You can check out the full opening of all of the streamers loot in a VOD from their channel. Here is a complete list of bsshark’s 2021 collection courtesy of their Reddit post.