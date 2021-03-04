League player rerolls Shamrock Malphite into Shamrock Malphite

One League of Legends player received a sign from the gods today after receiving the same skin he wanted to get rid of.

After using the Hextech Crafting tool to reroll three unwanted skins, including a Shamrock Malphite skin shard, the player got the Shamrock Malphite skin in return, alongside some Orange Essence.

The Hextech Crafting tool implemented in 2016 gives players the possibility to obtain skins, wards, emotes, or other goodies by using the shards which they don’t want to activate. With plenty of ways to obtain skin shards nowadays, players tend to find themselves with a stacked up inventory of various champions which they haven’t even heard of. You can sacrifice three different shards for a chance to obtain a skin of a price of at least 520RP.

While the chances to obtain the same skin are quite slim, it does happen sometimes since there’s no restriction prohibiting it. Multiple players chipped in on the Reddit thread, showing the same results with other various items thrown into the tool. With so many new added skins, emotes, wards, and other goodies, the chances to get the same item back is reduced, but never zero.

So, next time you decide to reroll a skin, think about the slim possibility of getting one back–and maybe try it on out of spite.

