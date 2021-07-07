A total of 19 champions—from top lane juggernauts to bot lane mages—are line for changes in League of Legends Patch 11.14.

The developers are knuckling down on balancing in the game’s latest patch, targeting champions from a competitive and casual standpoint. The patch, which is expected to hit the live servers a day later than usual, features sweeping changes to champions like Tahm Kench, Irelia, and Lillia. Follow-up buffs, adjustments, and small iterations are coming to Summoner’s Rift too.

A new limited-time game mode is also making its debut with Sentinels of Light. In Ultimate Spellbook, players will be able to access another champion’s ultimate as an alternative to a summoner spell, giving them almost endless wombo-combo potential.

Here are the full notes for League Patch 11.14.

Champions

Akali

Q – Five Point Strike

[Rem] Five Point Strike can no longer be cast while dashing with E – Shuriken Flip

R – Perfect Execution

Base recast minimum damage: 75/145/215 to 60/130/200

Base recast maximum damage: 225/435/645 to 180/390/600

Darius

Passive – Hemorrhage

Noxian Might bonus attack damage: 20 to 205 (level one to 18) to 30 to 230 (level one to 18)

E – Apprehend

Cooldown: 26/24/22/20/18 seconds to 24/21.5/19/16.5/14 seconds

Dr. Mundo

Attrack speed: 0.67 to 0.72

Passive – Goes Where He Pleases

Health regen: two percent of maximum health to one to two percent of maximum health (level one to 18)

Cooldown: 45 to 15 (level 1/3/6/8/11/13/16) to 60 to 15 (level 1/3/6/8/11/13/16)

Q – Infected Bonesaw

[New] Infected Bonesaw now heals for 100 percent of the health cost if it hits a monster (now the same as when it hits an enemy champion)

E – Blunt Force Trauma

[New] Small monsters are immediately sent flying away (regardless of whether it dies)

Bonus damage to monsters: 140 percent to 200 percent (bonus damage to minions unchanged at 140 percent)

Garen

Q – Decisive Strike

Bonus movement speed: 30 percent to 35 percent

R – Demacian Justice

Damage from target’s missing health: 20/25/30 percent to 25/30/35 percent

Graves

Attack damage: 66 to 68

Illaoi

Movement speed: 340 to 350

Irelia

Health: 580 to 520

Magic resist: 32 to 28

Health growth: 95 to 110

Passive – Ionian Fervor

Max stacks: five to four

Bonus attack speed per stack: 8/12/16 percent (level 1/7/13) to 7.5/13.75/20 percent (level 1/7/13)

Empowered damage: 15 to 66 (+25 percent bonus AD) (level one to 18) to 10 to 61 (30 percent bonus AD) (level one to18)

Q – Bladesurge

Dash Speed: 1,500 + 100 percent movement speed to 1,400 + 100 percent movement speed

Bonus damage to minions: 55/75/95/115/135 to 55 (+12 per champion level)

W – Defiant Dance

Base damage reduction: 50 percent physical to 40 to 80 percent physical, 20 to 40 percent magic (levels one to 18)

Maximum damage: 20/50/80/110/140 (100 percent AD) (80 percent AP) to 30/75/120/165/210 (150 percent AD) (120 percent AP)

E – Flawless Duet

Missile travel time: Based on distance to 0.25 seconds

[Rem] CC’d recasting: E can no longer be recast while affected by crowd control

R – Vanguard’s Edge

[New] Vanguard’s Edge now reduces Q – Bladesurge’s cooldown by 0.5/1.5/2.5 seconds before ability haste

Ivern

E – Triggerseed

Base shield: 80/110/140/170/200 to 80/115/150/185/220

Karma

Attack damage: 54 to 41

Lillia

Health regen: nine to 7.5

Armor: 20 to 22

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough

Damage: five percent of target’s maximum health to six percent of target’s maximum health (1.5 percent per 100 AP of target’s maximum health) (capped damage against monsters unchanged)

[New] Lillia heals for 12 to 140 (12 percent AP) health against champions and 18 to 94 (six percent AP) health against large monsters over the duration of the burn damage (Lillia can only heal off of one monster at a time)

Q – Blooming Blows

Cost: 45 mana to 65 mana

Max prance stacks: five to four

Bonus movement speed per stack: 7/8/9/10/11 (one percent per 100 AP) to 3/4/5/6/7 (three percent per 100 AP)

Bonus movement speed duration: five seconds to 5.5 seconds

Time before stack loss: one second to 1.5 seconds

Cooldown: four seconds to 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds

Base damage: 30/45/60/75/90 to 35/50/65/80/95

W – Watch Out! Eep!

Damage: :: 70/85/100/115/130 (30 percent AP) to 70/90/110/130/150 (35 percent AP)

E – Swirlseed

Cooldown: 12 seconds to 18 seconds

Slow: 25/30/35/40/45 percent to 40 percent

Base damage: 70/90/110/130/150 to 70/95/120/145/170

R – Lilting Lullaby

Damage ratio: 30 percent AP to 40 percent AP

Sleep duration: 2/2.5/3 seconds to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

Initial drowsy slow: 25 percent to 10 percent

[Rem] Increased slow: Lilting Lullaby’s slow no longer increases

Malzahar

Health: 537 to 510

Q – Call of the Void

Damage ratio: 65 percent AP to 55 percent AP

Nocturne

Passive – Umbra Blades

[New]: Umbra Blades’ damage and healing is decreased by 50 percent against minions

Rek’Sai

Q – Queen’s Wrath

Base damage: 20/25/30/35/40 to 21/27/33/39/45

Q – Prey Seeker

Base damage: 60/90/120/150/180 to 60/95/130/165/200

Seraphine

Q – High Note

Damage ratio: 40/45/50/55/60 percent AP to 45/50/55/60/65 percent AP

Shaco

Health: 587 to 560

Movement speed: 350 t0 345

Tahm Kench

Passive – An Acquired Taste

Bonus damage: 2.5 percent of maximum health to 12 to 60 (+2.5 percent bonus health) (levels one to 18)

Q – Tongue Lash

[New] Tongue Lash now also deals damage from Passive – An Acquired Taste to enemy champions

Heal: 6/7/8/9/10 percent of missing health to 15/20/25/30/35 (+4/4.5/5/5.5/6 percent of missing health)

W – Abyssal Dive

[Update] Bugfix: Fixed a bug where Abyssal Dive’s cooldown refund didn’t scale down with ability haste

Cooldown and mana cost refund: 30 percent to 40 percent

R – Devour

Base shield: 300/450/600 to 400/500/600

Ally self slow: 40/25/10 percent to 30/20/10 percent

[Update] Bugfix: Fixed a bug where he could Devour an enemy without full stacks of An Acquired Taste if he queued the spell before the stacks fell off

Taric

Q – Starlight’s Touch

Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 mana to 65/70/75/80/85 mana

E – Dazzle

Cost: 60 mana to 40 mana

Xin Zhao

W – Wind Becomes Lightning

Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Ziggs

Mana: 480 to 420

Items

Dead Man’s Plate

Armor 40 to 45

Stridebreaker

Attack damage: 40 to 45

Health: 400 to 300

Halting slash slow: 90 percent, decaying to 40 percent over three seconds to 40 percent for three seconds

Dreamshatter (Ornn upgrade) attack damage: 50 to 55

Dreamshatter (Ornn upgrade) health: 500 to 400

Dreamshatter (Ornn upgrade) halting slash slow: 90 percent, decaying to 40 percent over three seconds to 40 percent for three seconds

VFX updates

Zilean

Q – Time Bomb: New VFX: AoE stun effects are now easier to identify

W – Rewind: New cast effect

E – Time Warp: Cleaned up textures adjusted to match overall changes

R – Chronoshift: Modernized to match overall changes

Shurima Desert Zilean: Q now has a subtle sand effect

Blood Moon Zilean: Modernized R revive effect to match base changes

Sugar Rush Zilean: Modernized R revive effect to match base changes

Lucian

Base skin: Updated VFX across his kit

Renekton

Project: Renekton: Fixed VFX bugs

New game mode: Ultimate Spellbook

Sentinels of Light brings a new event game mode called Ultimate Spellbook. In this mode, players will be able to pick a different champion’s ultimate to use instead of a second summoner spell.

Blind pick

Your second summoner spell is replaced with an alternative summoner spell that grants access to another champion’s ultimate.

When you load into game, you’ll have 30 seconds to pick from one of three ultimates randomly chosen from the pool below. You can’t get your own ultimate, and once you pick an ultimate, it’s yours for the rest of the game.

Champions

Ahri

Amumu

Ashe

Azir

Bard

Cho’Gath

Ezreal

Fiddlesticks

Gragas

Gwen

Janna

Jarvan IV

Jhin

Karthus

Kayle

Kayn

Kha’Zix

Lee Sin

Lissandra

Lucian

Lulu

Lux

Malzahar

Maokai

Miss Fortune

Mordekaiser

Morgana

Nocturne

Nunu

Olaf

Rell

Rengar

Shen

Skarner

Soraka

Talon

Tryndamere

Xerath

Yone

Zoe

You can use your alterative summoner spell after an initial cooldown, even before hitting level six. It ranks up at levels 11 and 13, and benefits from summoner spell haste. Ults that only scale with AD now also scale with AP Ults that only scale with AP now also scale with AD Ults that only scale with Health now also scale with AD and AP Ults that scale with nothing continue to scale with nothing

You can see everyone’s chosen alternative summoner spells on both the scoreboard and next to their health bar. Pay attention to a teal indicator that appears above champions’ heads when their alternative summoner spell is off cooldown.

Ultimate Spellbook has accelerated pacing similar to that of One for All. You start at level three and have more starting gold. Passive XP and gold gains are increased, and you share some minion gold with teammates in lane.

Rather than four Elemental Drakes, Ultimate Spellbook has Mordekaiser’s old drake. A drake will spawn every three and a half minutes. Stacks grant a buff that makes auto attacks on towers apply a DoT that deals percentage health magic damage to towers. The Soul grants the ability to reanimate on death with rapidly decaying health. This ability has a five minute cooldown.



Chat restrictions

Riot is making an “under-the-hood” change to move League’s penalties onto the Riot-wide system. The only immediate impact is a change to how chat restrictions work since the Riot-wide system uses time-based restrictions.

New chat restrictions will be issued in three- and seven-day increments, rather than 10- and 25-game increments

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

League client: Fixed a bug where new players who first log in get a popup window telling them that their settings were unable to be retrieved from the server

League client: Fixed a memory leak with champion mastery tooltips

League client: Banners now properly display in party lobbies

League client: Fixed a bug where if a player is in a spectator slot in a custom game lobby when the lobby is disbanded, they are taken to a black home screen

Fixed a bug where Kassadin’s Passive – Void Stone and Fizz’s Passive – Nimble Fighter weren’t properly ignoring unit collision after death

Fixed a bug where Yasuo’s E – Sweeping Blade sometimes failed to play the proper animation and ran really fast instead

Galio is no longer able to Flash while channeling W – Shield of Durand if timed correctly with Hextech Flashtraption rune

Chilling and Challenging Smite now properly play VFX upon smiting monsters

Binding Anathema’s active to a target no longer counts as a spell activation

Fixed a bug where Sylas was unable to apply stacks of Tahm Kench’s stolen ability Passive – An Acquired Taste on his enemies

Fixed a bug where Sterak’s Gage would always activate during Sion’s Glory in Death, even if it was on cooldown

Healing projectiles from Divine Sunderer no longer interrupts attack windups

The debuff icon from Abyssal Mask’s passive now displays in the buff bar of the immobilized enemy champion

Fixed a bug where purchasing Stirring Sightstone and then a Control Ward could not be undone

Fiora’s W – Riposte sound will now play when successfully blocking non-immobilizing damage on base and all skins

Fiora’s R – Grand Challenge success or failure sound will now play correctly on base and all skins

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Sentinel Vayne

Sentinel Irelia

Sentinel Diana

Sentinel Riven

Sentinel Olaf

Ruined Pantheon

Ascended Pantheon Prestige Edition

Chromas

Sentinel Vayne

Sentinel Irelia

Sentinel Diana

Sentinel Riven

Sentinel Olaf

Ruined Pantheon

Ruined Karma

Ruined Draven

Ruined Shyvana

