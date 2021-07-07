A total of 19 champions—from top lane juggernauts to bot lane mages—are line for changes in League of Legends Patch 11.14.
The developers are knuckling down on balancing in the game’s latest patch, targeting champions from a competitive and casual standpoint. The patch, which is expected to hit the live servers a day later than usual, features sweeping changes to champions like Tahm Kench, Irelia, and Lillia. Follow-up buffs, adjustments, and small iterations are coming to Summoner’s Rift too.
A new limited-time game mode is also making its debut with Sentinels of Light. In Ultimate Spellbook, players will be able to access another champion’s ultimate as an alternative to a summoner spell, giving them almost endless wombo-combo potential.
Here are the full notes for League Patch 11.14.
Champions
Akali
Q – Five Point Strike
- [Rem] Five Point Strike can no longer be cast while dashing with E – Shuriken Flip
R – Perfect Execution
- Base recast minimum damage: 75/145/215 to 60/130/200
- Base recast maximum damage: 225/435/645 to 180/390/600
Darius
Passive – Hemorrhage
- Noxian Might bonus attack damage: 20 to 205 (level one to 18) to 30 to 230 (level one to 18)
E – Apprehend
- Cooldown: 26/24/22/20/18 seconds to 24/21.5/19/16.5/14 seconds
Dr. Mundo
Attrack speed: 0.67 to 0.72
Passive – Goes Where He Pleases
- Health regen: two percent of maximum health to one to two percent of maximum health (level one to 18)
- Cooldown: 45 to 15 (level 1/3/6/8/11/13/16) to 60 to 15 (level 1/3/6/8/11/13/16)
Q – Infected Bonesaw
- [New] Infected Bonesaw now heals for 100 percent of the health cost if it hits a monster (now the same as when it hits an enemy champion)
E – Blunt Force Trauma
- [New] Small monsters are immediately sent flying away (regardless of whether it dies)
- Bonus damage to monsters: 140 percent to 200 percent (bonus damage to minions unchanged at 140 percent)
Garen
Q – Decisive Strike
- Bonus movement speed: 30 percent to 35 percent
R – Demacian Justice
- Damage from target’s missing health: 20/25/30 percent to 25/30/35 percent
Graves
Attack damage: 66 to 68
Illaoi
Movement speed: 340 to 350
Irelia
Health: 580 to 520
Magic resist: 32 to 28
Health growth: 95 to 110
Passive – Ionian Fervor
- Max stacks: five to four
- Bonus attack speed per stack: 8/12/16 percent (level 1/7/13) to 7.5/13.75/20 percent (level 1/7/13)
- Empowered damage: 15 to 66 (+25 percent bonus AD) (level one to 18) to 10 to 61 (30 percent bonus AD) (level one to18)
Q – Bladesurge
- Dash Speed: 1,500 + 100 percent movement speed to 1,400 + 100 percent movement speed
- Bonus damage to minions: 55/75/95/115/135 to 55 (+12 per champion level)
W – Defiant Dance
- Base damage reduction: 50 percent physical to 40 to 80 percent physical, 20 to 40 percent magic (levels one to 18)
- Maximum damage: 20/50/80/110/140 (100 percent AD) (80 percent AP) to 30/75/120/165/210 (150 percent AD) (120 percent AP)
E – Flawless Duet
- Missile travel time: Based on distance to 0.25 seconds
- [Rem] CC’d recasting: E can no longer be recast while affected by crowd control
R – Vanguard’s Edge
- [New] Vanguard’s Edge now reduces Q – Bladesurge’s cooldown by 0.5/1.5/2.5 seconds before ability haste
Ivern
E – Triggerseed
- Base shield: 80/110/140/170/200 to 80/115/150/185/220
Karma
Attack damage: 54 to 41
Lillia
Health regen: nine to 7.5
Armor: 20 to 22
Passive – Dream-Laden Bough
- Damage: five percent of target’s maximum health to six percent of target’s maximum health (1.5 percent per 100 AP of target’s maximum health) (capped damage against monsters unchanged)
- [New] Lillia heals for 12 to 140 (12 percent AP) health against champions and 18 to 94 (six percent AP) health against large monsters over the duration of the burn damage (Lillia can only heal off of one monster at a time)
Q – Blooming Blows
- Cost: 45 mana to 65 mana
- Max prance stacks: five to four
- Bonus movement speed per stack: 7/8/9/10/11 (one percent per 100 AP) to 3/4/5/6/7 (three percent per 100 AP)
- Bonus movement speed duration: five seconds to 5.5 seconds
- Time before stack loss: one second to 1.5 seconds
- Cooldown: four seconds to 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds
- Base damage: 30/45/60/75/90 to 35/50/65/80/95
W – Watch Out! Eep!
- Damage: :: 70/85/100/115/130 (30 percent AP) to 70/90/110/130/150 (35 percent AP)
E – Swirlseed
- Cooldown: 12 seconds to 18 seconds
- Slow: 25/30/35/40/45 percent to 40 percent
- Base damage: 70/90/110/130/150 to 70/95/120/145/170
R – Lilting Lullaby
- Damage ratio: 30 percent AP to 40 percent AP
- Sleep duration: 2/2.5/3 seconds to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds
- Initial drowsy slow: 25 percent to 10 percent
- [Rem] Increased slow: Lilting Lullaby’s slow no longer increases
Malzahar
Health: 537 to 510
Q – Call of the Void
- Damage ratio: 65 percent AP to 55 percent AP
Nocturne
Passive – Umbra Blades
- [New]: Umbra Blades’ damage and healing is decreased by 50 percent against minions
Rek’Sai
Q – Queen’s Wrath
- Base damage: 20/25/30/35/40 to 21/27/33/39/45
Q – Prey Seeker
- Base damage: 60/90/120/150/180 to 60/95/130/165/200
Seraphine
Q – High Note
- Damage ratio: 40/45/50/55/60 percent AP to 45/50/55/60/65 percent AP
Shaco
Health: 587 to 560
Movement speed: 350 t0 345
Tahm Kench
Passive – An Acquired Taste
- Bonus damage: 2.5 percent of maximum health to 12 to 60 (+2.5 percent bonus health) (levels one to 18)
Q – Tongue Lash
- [New] Tongue Lash now also deals damage from Passive – An Acquired Taste to enemy champions
- Heal: 6/7/8/9/10 percent of missing health to 15/20/25/30/35 (+4/4.5/5/5.5/6 percent of missing health)
W – Abyssal Dive
- [Update] Bugfix: Fixed a bug where Abyssal Dive’s cooldown refund didn’t scale down with ability haste
- Cooldown and mana cost refund: 30 percent to 40 percent
R – Devour
- Base shield: 300/450/600 to 400/500/600
- Ally self slow: 40/25/10 percent to 30/20/10 percent
- [Update] Bugfix: Fixed a bug where he could Devour an enemy without full stacks of An Acquired Taste if he queued the spell before the stacks fell off
Taric
Q – Starlight’s Touch
- Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 mana to 65/70/75/80/85 mana
E – Dazzle
- Cost: 60 mana to 40 mana
Xin Zhao
W – Wind Becomes Lightning
- Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
Ziggs
Mana: 480 to 420
Items
Dead Man’s Plate
- Armor 40 to 45
Stridebreaker
- Attack damage: 40 to 45
- Health: 400 to 300
- Halting slash slow: 90 percent, decaying to 40 percent over three seconds to 40 percent for three seconds
- Dreamshatter (Ornn upgrade) attack damage: 50 to 55
- Dreamshatter (Ornn upgrade) health: 500 to 400
- Dreamshatter (Ornn upgrade) halting slash slow: 90 percent, decaying to 40 percent over three seconds to 40 percent for three seconds
VFX updates
Zilean
- Q – Time Bomb: New VFX: AoE stun effects are now easier to identify
- W – Rewind: New cast effect
- E – Time Warp: Cleaned up textures adjusted to match overall changes
- R – Chronoshift: Modernized to match overall changes
- Shurima Desert Zilean: Q now has a subtle sand effect
- Blood Moon Zilean: Modernized R revive effect to match base changes
- Sugar Rush Zilean: Modernized R revive effect to match base changes
Lucian
- Base skin: Updated VFX across his kit
Renekton
- Project: Renekton: Fixed VFX bugs
New game mode: Ultimate Spellbook
Sentinels of Light brings a new event game mode called Ultimate Spellbook. In this mode, players will be able to pick a different champion’s ultimate to use instead of a second summoner spell.
- Blind pick
- Your second summoner spell is replaced with an alternative summoner spell that grants access to another champion’s ultimate.
- When you load into game, you’ll have 30 seconds to pick from one of three ultimates randomly chosen from the pool below. You can’t get your own ultimate, and once you pick an ultimate, it’s yours for the rest of the game.
Champions
- Ahri
- Amumu
- Ashe
- Azir
- Bard
- Cho’Gath
- Ezreal
- Fiddlesticks
- Gragas
- Gwen
- Janna
- Jarvan IV
- Jhin
- Karthus
- Kayle
- Kayn
- Kha’Zix
- Lee Sin
- Lissandra
- Lucian
- Lulu
- Lux
- Malzahar
- Maokai
- Miss Fortune
- Mordekaiser
- Morgana
- Nocturne
- Nunu
- Olaf
- Rell
- Rengar
- Shen
- Skarner
- Soraka
- Talon
- Tryndamere
- Xerath
- Yone
- Zoe
- You can use your alterative summoner spell after an initial cooldown, even before hitting level six. It ranks up at levels 11 and 13, and benefits from summoner spell haste.
- Ults that only scale with AD now also scale with AP
- Ults that only scale with AP now also scale with AD
- Ults that only scale with Health now also scale with AD and AP
- Ults that scale with nothing continue to scale with nothing
- You can see everyone’s chosen alternative summoner spells on both the scoreboard and next to their health bar. Pay attention to a teal indicator that appears above champions’ heads when their alternative summoner spell is off cooldown.
- Ultimate Spellbook has accelerated pacing similar to that of One for All. You start at level three and have more starting gold. Passive XP and gold gains are increased, and you share some minion gold with teammates in lane.
- Rather than four Elemental Drakes, Ultimate Spellbook has Mordekaiser’s old drake.
- A drake will spawn every three and a half minutes.
- Stacks grant a buff that makes auto attacks on towers apply a DoT that deals percentage health magic damage to towers.
- The Soul grants the ability to reanimate on death with rapidly decaying health. This ability has a five minute cooldown.
Chat restrictions
Riot is making an “under-the-hood” change to move League’s penalties onto the Riot-wide system. The only immediate impact is a change to how chat restrictions work since the Riot-wide system uses time-based restrictions.
- New chat restrictions will be issued in three- and seven-day increments, rather than 10- and 25-game increments
Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
- League client: Fixed a bug where new players who first log in get a popup window telling them that their settings were unable to be retrieved from the server
- League client: Fixed a memory leak with champion mastery tooltips
- League client: Banners now properly display in party lobbies
- League client: Fixed a bug where if a player is in a spectator slot in a custom game lobby when the lobby is disbanded, they are taken to a black home screen
- Fixed a bug where Kassadin’s Passive – Void Stone and Fizz’s Passive – Nimble Fighter weren’t properly ignoring unit collision after death
- Fixed a bug where Yasuo’s E – Sweeping Blade sometimes failed to play the proper animation and ran really fast instead
- Galio is no longer able to Flash while channeling W – Shield of Durand if timed correctly with Hextech Flashtraption rune
- Chilling and Challenging Smite now properly play VFX upon smiting monsters
- Binding Anathema’s active to a target no longer counts as a spell activation
- Fixed a bug where Sylas was unable to apply stacks of Tahm Kench’s stolen ability Passive – An Acquired Taste on his enemies
- Fixed a bug where Sterak’s Gage would always activate during Sion’s Glory in Death, even if it was on cooldown
- Healing projectiles from Divine Sunderer no longer interrupts attack windups
- The debuff icon from Abyssal Mask’s passive now displays in the buff bar of the immobilized enemy champion
- Fixed a bug where purchasing Stirring Sightstone and then a Control Ward could not be undone
- Fiora’s W – Riposte sound will now play when successfully blocking non-immobilizing damage on base and all skins
- Fiora’s R – Grand Challenge success or failure sound will now play correctly on base and all skins
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Sentinel Vayne
- Sentinel Irelia
- Sentinel Diana
- Sentinel Riven
- Sentinel Olaf
- Ruined Pantheon
- Ascended Pantheon Prestige Edition
Chromas
- Sentinel Vayne
- Sentinel Irelia
- Sentinel Diana
- Sentinel Riven
- Sentinel Olaf
- Ruined Pantheon
- Ruined Karma
- Ruined Draven
- Ruined Shyvana
