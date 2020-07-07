Alistar, Kha’Zix, Sejuani, Riven, and Zed mains are in for a treat in the latest League of Legends patch.

These champions are being targeted with buffs across the board to spice up the meta in Patch 10.14.

Meanwhile, the usual contenders, who have been consistently turning up in competitive and causing havoc are being taken down a notch. Trundle and Varus, in particular, are in for some heavy nerfs.

Here’s the full list of changes for League’s Patch 10.14.

Champions

Alistar

Image via Riot Games

Q – Pulverize

Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 seconds to 15/14/13/12/11 seconds

Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

E – Arcane Shift

Cooldown: 25/22/19/16/13 seconds to 28/25/22/19/16 seconds

Karthus

Image via Riot Games

Health: 528 to 550

Movement speed: 325 to 335

Q – Lay Waste

Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (+0.3 ability power) to 50/70/90/110/130 (+0.35 ability power)

Damage reduction to monsters: Zero percent to 15 percent

E – Defile

Mana restore: Only when toggled off to always

AoE damage tick rate: Deals damage one time per second to deals damage four times per second (damage and cost per second are unchanged). Deactivating Defile deals one tick’s worth of damage.

Kha’Zix

Image via Riot Games

Q – Taste Their Fear

Isolated target bonus damage: 100 percent to 120 percent

Pyke

Image via Riot Games

Magic resist growth: 1.5 to 1.25

Armor growth: Five to 3.5

Q – Bone Skewer

Cost: 70 mana to 50/55/60/65/70 mana

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 10/9.5/8.5/8 seconds

Base damage: 75/125/175/225/275 to 85/135/185/235/285

W – Ghostwater Dive

Bonus movement speed: 40/45/50/55/60 percent to 40 percent at all ranks

E – Phantom Undertow

Base damage: 95/125/155/185/215 to 105/135/165/195/225

Riven

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Runic Blade

Bonus damage: 25 to 50 percent total attack damage (levels one to 18) to 30 to 60 percent total attack damage (levels one to 18) (lifesteal and critical strikes also apply to this damage)

Sejuani

Image via Riot Games

E – Permafrost

Base damage: 40/90/140/190/240 to 55/105/155/205/255

Frost cooldown: Stunned enemy champions cannot gain frost for 10/9/8 seconds (levels 1/7/14) to stunned enemy champions cannot gain frost for eight seconds (levels one to 18)

Trundle

Image via Riot Games

W – Frozen Domain

Bonus attack speed: 30/47.5/65/82.5/100 percent to 20/40/60/80/100 percent

Varus

Image via Riot Games

Q – Piercing Arrow

Maximum bonus damage ratio: 150 percent total attack damage to 125/130/135/140/145 total attack damage (minimum damage is always 66 percent of the maximum damage)

E – Hail of Arrows

Base damage: 70/105/140/175/210 to 50/90/130/170/210

Volibear

Image via Riot Games

Attack speed: 0.66 to 0.625

W – Frenzied Maul

Wounded enemy heal: reduced by 50 percent on minions to reduced by 50 percent on minions and monsters

Wukong

Image via Riot Games

R – Cyclone

Knockup duration: 0.75 seconds to 0.6 seconds

Zed

Image via Riot Games

W – Living Shadow

Missile speed: 1750 to 2500

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 seconds to 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds

Runes

Predator

Damage growth: 30 to 90 (levels 1 to 18) to 40 to 120 (levels one to 18)

Cooldown: 100 to 70 seconds (levels 1 to 18) to 90 to 60 seconds (levels one to 18)

Summoner spells

Ghost

Bonus movement speed: 20 to 40 percent (levels 1 to 18) to 24 to 48 percent (levels one to 18)

Bugfixes and quality of life changes

Syndra’s Q – Dark Sphere cast at max range now consistently fires in combination with E – Scatter The Weak

Karthus’ E – Defile tooltip now accurately mentions the increased mana cost per second at each level

Shaco now properly receives assist credit in takedowns where only his clone assisted

Champions with Approach Velocity will no longer keep their bonus movement speed until their movement-impaired enemy respawns

Singed’s Q – Poison Trail properly turns blue when in colorblind mode

Diana’s E – Lunar Rush cooldown no longer resets when the Moonlight from her Q – Crescent Strike is blocked by spell shields. Her Q – Crescent Strike’s Moonlight also no longer applies to champions who’ve blocked it via a spell shield.

Yuumi’s W – You and Me!’s attach icon no longer disappears on the minimap after the champion she is attached to recalls

When Volibear casts R – Stormbringer after activating Predator, he no longer becomes immune to all forms of displacement until death

Jhin will no longer deploy an E – Captive Audience trap instead of a Passive – Whisper fourth shot in certain scenarios

Neeko’s Q – Blooming Burst’s cooldown time no longer immediately resets when she disguises herself as Aphelios after

Approach Velocity now properly triggers with Zoe’s E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Approaching and triggering Heimerdinger’s turrets from his Q – H-28G Evolution Turret will no longer proc Immolate

Poros in Howling Abyss will no longer trigger Immolate

Zyra’s, Gnar’s, and Yorick’s Recommended Items will now include jungle items if the player has Smite equipped

Displacing minions or jungle monsters as Sett with E – Facebreaker no longer extends their hitboxes

Triggering Leona’s Passive – Sunlight with Nunu & Willump’s cleave from Passive – Call of the Freljord no longer causes their passive to be unavailable for the rest of the game

Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite when she is in dragon form now appropriately does two points of damage to wards and Illaoi’s tentacles

When Yuumi attacks Elder Dragon and then uses W – You and Me! on a camouflaged ally champion, Elder Dragon no longer loses its leash range

Chilling Smite will now properly grant a Conqueror stack

Cho’Gath’s W – Feral Scream will now properly silence Rift Scuttler

Sylas will no longer keep Elise’s R2 – Rappel until he steals her ultimate again if he dies while casting it

Gems above Taric’s right shoulder no longer disappears after he dies for the first time in a game

Abilities with damaging auras like Renekton’s R – Dominus no longer continue to damage nearby enemies while the champion is in a revive state (like from Guardian Angel)

Ivern’s W – Brushmaker brushes spawned behind thin walls are no longer partially invisible from the enemy’s point of view

When hovering over unleveled abilities, the ability’s tooltip now properly informs the player that the ability has not yet been learned (“You have not yet learned this ability!”)

Aphelios’ R – Moonlight Vigil’s damage now properly matches the ability’s tooltip when used with critical strike items

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Conqueror Nautilus

Arcanist Shaco

Arcanist Kog’Maw

Arcanist Zoe

Arcanist Zoe Prestige Edition

Infernal Karthus

Infernal Vel’kOz

Infernal Kennen

Chromas