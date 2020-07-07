Alistar, Kha’Zix, Sejuani, Riven, and Zed mains are in for a treat in the latest League of Legends patch.
These champions are being targeted with buffs across the board to spice up the meta in Patch 10.14.
Meanwhile, the usual contenders, who have been consistently turning up in competitive and causing havoc are being taken down a notch. Trundle and Varus, in particular, are in for some heavy nerfs.
Here’s the full list of changes for League’s Patch 10.14.
Champions
Alistar
Q – Pulverize
- Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 seconds to 15/14/13/12/11 seconds
Ezreal
E – Arcane Shift
- Cooldown: 25/22/19/16/13 seconds to 28/25/22/19/16 seconds
Karthus
Health: 528 to 550
Movement speed: 325 to 335
Q – Lay Waste
- Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (+0.3 ability power) to 50/70/90/110/130 (+0.35 ability power)
- Damage reduction to monsters: Zero percent to 15 percent
E – Defile
- Mana restore: Only when toggled off to always
- AoE damage tick rate: Deals damage one time per second to deals damage four times per second (damage and cost per second are unchanged). Deactivating Defile deals one tick’s worth of damage.
Kha’Zix
Q – Taste Their Fear
- Isolated target bonus damage: 100 percent to 120 percent
Pyke
Magic resist growth: 1.5 to 1.25
Armor growth: Five to 3.5
Q – Bone Skewer
- Cost: 70 mana to 50/55/60/65/70 mana
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 10/9.5/8.5/8 seconds
- Base damage: 75/125/175/225/275 to 85/135/185/235/285
W – Ghostwater Dive
- Bonus movement speed: 40/45/50/55/60 percent to 40 percent at all ranks
E – Phantom Undertow
- Base damage: 95/125/155/185/215 to 105/135/165/195/225
Riven
Passive – Runic Blade
- Bonus damage: 25 to 50 percent total attack damage (levels one to 18) to 30 to 60 percent total attack damage (levels one to 18) (lifesteal and critical strikes also apply to this damage)
Sejuani
E – Permafrost
- Base damage: 40/90/140/190/240 to 55/105/155/205/255
- Frost cooldown: Stunned enemy champions cannot gain frost for 10/9/8 seconds (levels 1/7/14) to stunned enemy champions cannot gain frost for eight seconds (levels one to 18)
Trundle
W – Frozen Domain
- Bonus attack speed: 30/47.5/65/82.5/100 percent to 20/40/60/80/100 percent
Varus
Q – Piercing Arrow
- Maximum bonus damage ratio: 150 percent total attack damage to 125/130/135/140/145 total attack damage (minimum damage is always 66 percent of the maximum damage)
E – Hail of Arrows
- Base damage: 70/105/140/175/210 to 50/90/130/170/210
Volibear
Attack speed: 0.66 to 0.625
W – Frenzied Maul
- Wounded enemy heal: reduced by 50 percent on minions to reduced by 50 percent on minions and monsters
Wukong
R – Cyclone
- Knockup duration: 0.75 seconds to 0.6 seconds
Zed
W – Living Shadow
- Missile speed: 1750 to 2500
- Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 seconds to 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds
Runes
Predator
- Damage growth: 30 to 90 (levels 1 to 18) to 40 to 120 (levels one to 18)
- Cooldown: 100 to 70 seconds (levels 1 to 18) to 90 to 60 seconds (levels one to 18)
Summoner spells
Ghost
- Bonus movement speed: 20 to 40 percent (levels 1 to 18) to 24 to 48 percent (levels one to 18)
Bugfixes and quality of life changes
- Syndra’s Q – Dark Sphere cast at max range now consistently fires in combination with E – Scatter The Weak
- Karthus’ E – Defile tooltip now accurately mentions the increased mana cost per second at each level
- Shaco now properly receives assist credit in takedowns where only his clone assisted
- Champions with Approach Velocity will no longer keep their bonus movement speed until their movement-impaired enemy respawns
- Singed’s Q – Poison Trail properly turns blue when in colorblind mode
- Diana’s E – Lunar Rush cooldown no longer resets when the Moonlight from her Q – Crescent Strike is blocked by spell shields. Her Q – Crescent Strike’s Moonlight also no longer applies to champions who’ve blocked it via a spell shield.
- Yuumi’s W – You and Me!’s attach icon no longer disappears on the minimap after the champion she is attached to recalls
- When Volibear casts R – Stormbringer after activating Predator, he no longer becomes immune to all forms of displacement until death
- Jhin will no longer deploy an E – Captive Audience trap instead of a Passive – Whisper fourth shot in certain scenarios
- Neeko’s Q – Blooming Burst’s cooldown time no longer immediately resets when she disguises herself as Aphelios after
- Approach Velocity now properly triggers with Zoe’s E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble
- Approaching and triggering Heimerdinger’s turrets from his Q – H-28G Evolution Turret will no longer proc Immolate
- Poros in Howling Abyss will no longer trigger Immolate
- Zyra’s, Gnar’s, and Yorick’s Recommended Items will now include jungle items if the player has Smite equipped
- Displacing minions or jungle monsters as Sett with E – Facebreaker no longer extends their hitboxes
- Triggering Leona’s Passive – Sunlight with Nunu & Willump’s cleave from Passive – Call of the Freljord no longer causes their passive to be unavailable for the rest of the game
- Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite when she is in dragon form now appropriately does two points of damage to wards and Illaoi’s tentacles
- When Yuumi attacks Elder Dragon and then uses W – You and Me! on a camouflaged ally champion, Elder Dragon no longer loses its leash range
- Chilling Smite will now properly grant a Conqueror stack
- Cho’Gath’s W – Feral Scream will now properly silence Rift Scuttler
- Sylas will no longer keep Elise’s R2 – Rappel until he steals her ultimate again if he dies while casting it
- Gems above Taric’s right shoulder no longer disappears after he dies for the first time in a game
- Abilities with damaging auras like Renekton’s R – Dominus no longer continue to damage nearby enemies while the champion is in a revive state (like from Guardian Angel)
- Ivern’s W – Brushmaker brushes spawned behind thin walls are no longer partially invisible from the enemy’s point of view
- When hovering over unleveled abilities, the ability’s tooltip now properly informs the player that the ability has not yet been learned (“You have not yet learned this ability!”)
- Aphelios’ R – Moonlight Vigil’s damage now properly matches the ability’s tooltip when used with critical strike items
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Conqueror Nautilus
- Arcanist Shaco
- Arcanist Kog’Maw
- Arcanist Zoe
- Arcanist Zoe Prestige Edition
- Infernal Karthus
- Infernal Vel’kOz
- Infernal Kennen
Chromas
- Arcanist Kog’Maw
- Arcanist Shaco
- Infernal Kennen
- Infernal Karthus
- Infernal Vel’Koz