This coming November, fans can watch the 2022 League of Legends World Championship live in a new, cinematic way. Riot Games has revealed that the Grand Finals in San Francisco will be featured in select cinemas around the world, letting fans experience the excitement from the comfort of their own home cities.

Tickets will be going on sale in the United States and Canada today on the official LoL in Theaters website, as well as participating cinema box offices. International fans will also get a chance to jump into this unique event soon, with locations being announced soon.

“Worlds is the biggest esports event of the year, and this collaboration with Lexis Partners will help us bring the excitement of the World Final to big screens across the world,” Riot’s global head of League esports Naz Aletaha said. “We look forward to providing the community with another way to experience the sport and spectacle that makes Worlds so special.”

The opening ceremony of the Finals will begin at 6pm CT with a performance by Lil Nas X, where the multi-award-winning artist will sing the tournament’s new anthem, “STAR WALKIN.” Afterward, the last best-of-five between the final two teams will begin, as supporters from around the world tune in as history is made and a new champion is crowned.

For those attending the Finals at a theater, there will also be League influencers and celebrities that will be making special appearances and interacting with fans at select theater showings. At the moment, there are over 100 theaters across North America that will be hosting the event, but keep your eyes peeled as more venues are added.

Get ready to watch the biggest finale in esports when the World Finals rolls around on Saturday, Nov. 5.