LCS and Academy return this week in online format, new schedule live

The LCS and Academy are back.

LCS commissioner Chris Greeley explained today that the LCS and Academy will continue with online matches for the remainder of Spring Split following a brief suspension due to coronavirus concerns. Both leagues will resume from the scheduled week eight matches and Monday Night League games are moving to Saturday and Sunday.

An update on the 2020 LCS & Academy Spring Split from Chris Greeley, LCS Commissioner pic.twitter.com/0G7SsoSTOt — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 17, 2020

“With us transitioning the LCS and Academy into a fully remote setup, you may see some changes or delays in the broadcast as we fine tune the new setup and you should expect that the broadcast will not have the usual level of polish,” Greeley said.

Academy games will kick off this week on March 19 and 20, while LCS games return March 21 and 22. The spring playoffs will proceed as normal between April 4 and 19.

The LCS and Academy were initially suspended on March 13. Greeley cited the “health and safety of players, fans, and everyone who makes the LCS possible” as the reason for the decision. This is just one example of the many esports events that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LEC will also host the remainder of its games online, as well as the LPL, OPL, and potentially the LCK.