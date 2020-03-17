LEC will play remainder of 2020 Spring Split online

The rest of the 2020 LEC Spring Split will continue remotely online, Riot Games announced today. European League of Legends fans can watch their favorite teams play every weekend until the finals take place on April 18 and 19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a huge shift in schedules for every major League competitive scene, including the European and North American leagues. Games will kick off once more on Friday, March 20 and there will no longer be a break week.

The #LEC Returns this Friday!



Tl;dr:

Due to the ongoing developments of the coronavirus pandemic we have decided to play the remainder of the 2020 LEC Spring Split 100% remotely online, with matches resuming Friday, March 20th.



More info: https://t.co/Ewe5oZExfR pic.twitter.com/fZOcS2Zoid — LEC (@LEC) March 17, 2020

Teams will be competing from their respective facilities in Berlin, except for Origen, who will be playing from the team headquarters in Copenhagen. Ping should be relatively stable and consistent across the game for each team due to the LEC tournament servers.

To prevent any more unnecessary health risks, the LEC has also opted not to send referees to each team facility. Instead, competitive integrity will be maintained by implementing various camera systems in the rooms where each team is playing. Voice communications will be fully monitored, while screen recordings and remote control ability will also be available for LEC officials during game days.

Related: Every esports event impacted by coronavirus | Shutdowns, audience limits, and more

This decision was made after the LEC was canceled last weekend due to the rise of coronavirus concerns across Europe. The league said that an LEC staff member might have been exposed to the virus, prompting the weekend’s cancellation.

The North American LCS is also kicking off this week after canceling its games due to COVID-19. Like the LEC, all NA-based matches will be played out online.