LCK to host Academy Series for emerging talent in the region

The LCK will host an Academy Series for trainees and amateur League of Legends players who want to show off their talent in a professional setting, according to Korizon Esports translator Kevin Kim.

The Academy Series will consist of four open-cup tournaments held on a monthly basis from August to November, out of which the top two teams will be seeded into a championship held in December.

Introducing the LCK Academy Series, a tournament series for both trainees and amateur players who dream of someday debuting as a professional player.#LCK pic.twitter.com/3jVDLA9ABl — Kevin Kim 🦆 (@KevinKimLoL) July 31, 2020

The conditions to participate are strict to promote unknown talent instead of established pros. To participate, a player has to fulfill the following criteria:

12 years or older

Diamond III or above

Not registered on the roster of a professional team

Hasn’t played in LCK, CK, or other regions in the past 12 months.

The semifinals and finals will be broadcast on the official LCK channel, according to Kevin Kim. Participants will reportedly be allowed to stream their matches as long as they turn on a 30-minute delay and remove all cameras, microphones, and other third-party apps.

The first bracket has already created and posted by Korizon Esports. It features multiple trainee teams of LCK participants, such as T1, DRX, Sandbox, Afreeca Freecs, and others.

While the prize pool is only ₩ 10,000,000 (around $8,500), the chance that’s being given to amateur players is invaluable. The LCK continues to feature the debuts of talented rookies on a yearly basis. Earlier today, an unknown rookie was subbed in for Faker on T1 and he produced a great performance on par with the legendary mid laner.

While other regions complain about lacking talent, the LCK seems able to fill in three different tournaments with plenty of players all likely trying to become the next Faker.

